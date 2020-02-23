LOUISVILLE, KY. —Even before North Carolina knew Garrison Brooks was not available for Saturday’s road game against No. 11 Louisville, the Tar Heels were already sizable underdogs.
The Cardinals (23-5, 14-3 ACC), with the exception of a few hiccups recently, have been one of the country’s best teams. The Tar Heels haven’t won a game this month.
But when Brooks was ruled out, the Tar Heels almost needed to be perfect.
Needless to say, that didn’t happen, and UNC lost its 17th game of the season, 72-55.
The Tar Heels are having one of their worst seasons ever. Their 17 losses are second-most in program history, and tied for the most under coach Roy Williams in 17 years. A big reason for that is injuries to key players and lack of consistency.
On Saturday, after announcing that Brooks was out with an illness, the Tar Heels started their ninth different lineup this season.
This team may not even get to the NIT tournament, unless something drastically changes.
“We’re not deep enough, especially in the front court position, to lose one of our players,” UNC freshman forward Armando Bacot said. “Losing Garrison was huge for us.”
Brooks wasn’t the only player out Saturday. Graduate senior Justin Pierce, who plays both the three and four, was also out with a sprained ankle. UNC started sophomore guard Leaky Black at the four, along with Bacot, Brandon Robinson, Christian Keeling and Cole Anthony. Prior to Saturday’s game, that lineup had not been on the floor together.
Nine different players have now missed a combined 85 games this year due to injury or illness.
“It’s kind of like a ‘Here we go again thing,’ ” junior guard Andrew Platek said. “Like, who is it going to be next this week?”
REBOUNDING AND DEFENSE: To beat Louisville, the Tar Heels needed to win the rebounding advantage and take care of the basketball. But they didn’t do either.
The Tar Heels turned it over 17 times and allowed 18 points off turnovers. Some of those turnovers occurred on fumbled catches. At least twice, Cole Anthony had an open teammate, either on a fast break or in a pick-and-roll, and did not connect with his teammate.
“It wasn’t pretty, and we’ve got to play better,” Williams said.
UNC led Louisville 3-0 for 57 seconds. But after Louisville took a 10-7 lead with 13:23 left, the Cardinals never trailed again. The Tar Heels kept it close for 16 minutes but were ultimately worn down and overwhelmed.
Not only did the Tar Heels miss Brooks’ scoring (15.2 points per game), they also missed his rebounding and defense. Brooks, who is fourth in the ACC with 8.5 rebounds per game, was not there to keep Louisville off the glass.
“He’s the guy who sets the tone on defense,” Robinson said. “His presence just inside, I know we missed it. It was difficult.”
The Tar Heels were outrebounded 38-29 and finished with only six second chance points.
“Guys tried to step up the best way they could,” Robinson said. “I commend Leaky because he never plays the four.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.