Black History Month activities at Diggs-Latham Elementary School culminated on Tuesday with a Black History Celebration Assembly filled with song, dance, music and spoken word.
Many of the school’s staff and some students wore Afrocentric attire focused on cloths and patterns with origins from Africa.
Wajhid Ahmeer Wisley-Fortune, a fifth-grader at Diggs-Latham, was the master of ceremonies for the assembly. After giving a brief history lesson about Black History Month early in the assembly, Wajhid later talked about the importance of the observance.
“When you look around this room, you see people of all different races, languages and backgrounds,” Wajhid said. “Originally in this country, this room full of diversity could not have existed. When ancestors of black people first came to this country from Africa, they were slaves. That means they were not free. They were owned and treated very badly….”
Wajhid said that even after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation that freed slaves in 1863, black people were still mistreated.
Then in the 1960s, African Americans strove to have more freedom and equality, he said, referring to the civil rights movement.
“This movement started just 60 years ago,” Wajhid said. “These are harsh truths to say, think about and face, but we are facing them for one reason: to learn to not repeat the mistakes of the past. The color of your skin or any trait you have on the outside does not make you the person you are. Your action and attitude and how hard you work determines what type of person you are….”
During the assembly, performances included Rick Sigler, music teacher and band director, and the 5th Grade Band in an African drumming circle; Antonio Fries of Sovereign Grace Chapel and a former student at Latham Elementary who sang “Lift Every Voice,” which is known as the “Negro National Anthem”; and teachers Megan True and Chris Thatcher’s pre-K class who performed a spoken word piece entitled “I Am Somebody” by Rita Pierson.
Amanda Nelson, dance teacher and specialists’ team chairwoman, danced with the 4th Grade Dance Focus group in “Circle of Life” and the 5th Grade Dance Focus group presented “He Lives in You.”
In addition, the step performances by a step team of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. from a chapter at Winston-Salem State University left students giggling and clapping.
After the assembly, fifth-graders Shiph’rah Wilson and Ileyha Pope, who danced as part of 5th Grade Dance Focus, talked about how excited they were to be part of the assembly and the Black History activities.
“It made me feel proud because it showed what little kids can do,” said Shiph’rah.
Ileyha said she is honored because she loves to dance.
“It makes me feel great about myself,” she said.
Rusty Hall, a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools instructional superintendent, said the talent of the student performers gave life to the event and made it a special celebration of black history.
Amanda Gordon, art teacher and A+/magnet coordinator at Diggs-Latham, coordinated Tuesday’s event.
“February is also National Magnet School Month so we planned events for the entire month kind of bringing our performing arts magnet together with black history,” Gordon, who is also the school’s Black History Month chairwoman, said before the event.
She said that Diggs-Latham’s events during February are a bit different each year but typically include a soul-food luncheon for staff, art contests, door-decorating contests and spirit week for dressing up.
“We’re a very diverse school,” said Gordon. “Between the staff and students, we have around 20 countries represented, so it’s important for us to just teach the children the historical past in hopes that they won’t repeat some of the negative sides of it, but will be more unified and celebrate equality and freedom for everybody.”
Gordon, who had her head wrapped and wore a top and pants suit that featured traditional Kente cloth patterns in yellow, green, red, orange and black, said she tells students that the colorful patterns were originally worn by chiefs in Africa, that although the African ancestors came to this country originally as slaves they were royalty before that.
She also tells them that revisiting the historical patterns is a way to celebrate the richness of the culture.
Nora Baker, Diggs-Latham’s interim principal, spoke of how the school’s various activities during February help educate students that black history is not just February.
“It’s the whole year,” said Baker. “But we’re celebrating the richness and the culture and the contributions of African Americans over the years to America and to our society….The whole school has been transformed into an African American history book.”
Baker’s outfit, which included a skirt and matching scarf, featured an African-based pattern highlighted in fuchsia, green, blue, black, white and yellow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.