The Winston-Salem Dash has extended the safety netting at BB&T Ballpark in preparation for the 2020 season.
The netting, installed by Salisbury-based Sportsfield Specialties, is intended to increase safety. The new net extends down the first-base line past the picnic terrace and down the third-base line to the foul pole on the berm.
Previously, BB&T Ballpark featured protective netting behind home plate and extending to the end of the dugouts on the first-and third-base sides. The new netting installations will extend a 40-foot-high net to cover all fixed seats down the first- and third-base lines. Also, a 15-foot-high net has been set up on the grass berm on the left field side of the ballpark.
The new netting is made of a material called Dyneema Ultra Cross Knotless Netting. It has a special green coating, allowing fans to have 95% see-through visibility. The same style of netting is used at numerous major league ballparks.
The project was paid for by the city of Winston-Salem.
“We are focused on providing a safe and fun experience for our fans,” said Dash Team President C.J. Johnson. “The improvement and extension of our netting will positively impact our guest’s experience for years to come.”
In July of 2019, the Dash’s parent club, the Chicago White Sox, became the first MLB team to extend protective netting to each foul pole.
