Correction

An article on page A1 of Friday’s edition misstated the outcome of allegations by the N.C. State Bar against Christine Mumma, a candidate running in the Republican primary for attorney general. All allegations involving fraud, deceit, or dishonesty, or that Mumma interfered with the administration of justice, were dismissed after a disciplinary hearing by the State Bar in 2016.

