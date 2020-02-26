Hornets’ Monk suspended indefinitely
Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk has been suspended indefinitely without pay by the NBA for violation of the anti-drug policy, the NBA announced Wednesday.
The league’s statement said Monk’s suspension started with Wednesday’s home game against the New York Knicks and “will continue until he is determined to be in full compliance” with the anti-drug policy.
Monk, in his third season with the Hornets, made his first NBA start Tuesday on the road against the Indiana Pacers. Monk was recently having his best span of quality play since the Hornets selected him 11th overall in the 2017 Draft out of Kentucky.
The NBA’s statement didn’t say what drug Monk may have tested positively for or how many instances of positive drug tests exist.
The last time a Hornet was suspended under the anti-drug policy was in 2015, when center Al Jefferson missed five games.
Wake women’s tennis team trending upward
After a seven-match win streak and 9-1 start overall, the Wake Forest women’s tennis team rose in both the Intercollegiate Tennis Association and United States Tennis Association Rankings this week.
In both polls, the Deacons rose seven positions. They are now ranked No. 12 in the ITA Rankings and No. 16 in the USTA Rankings.
Pugh, Davidson return to U.S. women’s soccer roster
Forward Mallory Pugh and defender Tierna Davidson are back with the U.S. women’s national team for the coming SheBelieves tournament.
Both players, who were on the team’s World Cup-winning squad last year, were not included on the smaller roster that took part in CONCACAF Olympic qualifying earlier this month.
Coach Vlatko Andonovski named the 23-player squad Wednesday. The SheBelieves tournament, which includes England, Japan and Spain, begins March 5.
Spain plays Japan in the tournament opener March 5 in Orlando, Fla., followed by England’s match against the United States.
Djokovic advances in Dubai
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic beat German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-1 Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships and remain unbeaten in 2020.
Djokovic is 15-0 this year, including six wins at the ATP Cup and his run to the Australian Open title.
Djokovic will next face seventh-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia, who beat Austrian qualifier Dennis Novak 6-3, 6-4.
