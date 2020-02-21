App State baseball team falls at Kentucky
Freshman Peyton Idol, a former West Forsyth standout, smacked a two-out, two-run double in a three-run sixth inning, but Appalachian State fell to Kentucky 7-3 on Friday.
The Mountaineers (1-3) scored all three of their runs in the sixth inning, cutting the deficit to 5-3. Senior Robbie Young and junior Andrew Greckel opened the frame with walks. After a sacrifice bunt from sophomore Hayden Cross, junior Bailey Welch slapped a single to the left side to plate Young from third. Idol then drove his double down the right-field line to score Greckel and Welch.
App State will return to action in Lexington today at 1 p.m.
Duke’s Jarvis pitches first perfect game in school history
Junior right-hander Bryce Jarvis of Duke made history on Friday afternoon, pitching the program’s first-ever perfect game as the 16th-ranked Blue Devils got an 8-0 win over Cornell at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. With the win, the Blue Devils improve their overall record to 4-1, while the Big Red fall to 0-1 on the season.
Jarvis (1-1) retired all 27 batters he faced, with a career-high 15 strikeouts, 10 ground outs and two fly outs. Jarvis, a Franklin, Tenn., native, threw 94 pitches.
U.S. women’s soccer team asking for $66 million in damages
Players on the U.S. women’s national soccer team are seeking more than $66 million in damages as part of their gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation.
The damages were included in slew of papers filed Thursday night in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles ahead of a trial scheduled to start May 5.
Among the documents filed were the separate collective bargaining agreements of the U.S. men’s and women’s teams, which hadn’t previously been made public.
Players on the women’s national team sued the federation last March, alleging institutionalized gender discrimination that includes inequitable compensation between the men’s and women’s teams.
U.S. luge team exits World Cup because of unsafe conditions
USA Luge said it is pulling its team out of this weekend’s World Cup luge races in Winterberg, Germany, adding to a chorus of athletes from many nations protesting what they are calling unsafe ice conditions.
Austria has also withdrawn its team from the weekend events and even several sliders from Germany have said they are not willing to race this weekend — on home ice, no less. The International Luge Federation offered a compromise of sorts Friday by saying it would shorten the race distances, but even that did not solve the intense disagreement between sliders and officials over the safety issue.
Sliders from many nations have said there is too much ice buildup on certain track curves, which significantly increases the chance of crashing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.