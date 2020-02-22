Wake women’s relay team sets school mark
Wake Forest’s women’s distance medley team took first place and posted a school record at the JDL Fast Track on Friday night.
The team of Amy Harding-Delooze (1,200 meters), Cydney Delldy (400 meters), Aleeya Hutchins (800 meters) and Johanna Schulz (1,600 meters) turned in a time of 11:08.90, breaking the school record of 11:13.69 set in 2001. It’s the fastest time turned in by an ACC team this season and the eighth-fastest time in the nation.
Wake Forest turned in one other ACC qualifying mark, with Andrew White taking first place in the men’s weight throw with a season-best throw of 60 feet, 11.25 inches.
Wake Forest will next compete in the ACC Championships at South Bend, Ind., starting on Thursday.
App State softball team falls twice
The App State softball team took two losses on the second day of the Charleston Invitational on Saturday, falling 7-5 to N.C. A&T and 1-0 to College of Charleston.
The Mountaineers are now 8-5 on the season.
The Mountaineers play in their final game of the Invitational today at 11:15 a.m., against Ohio University.
