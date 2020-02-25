Wake Forest baseball team to host Appalachian State
The No. 24-ranked Wake Forest baseball returns home to start a nine-game homestand, beginning with Appalachian State at 5 p.m. today.
The Deacons (3-4) were swept on the road last weekend by Long Beach State. Wake Forest’s offense struggled, totaling just five runs and 12 hits over the three games.
Wake Forest’s starting pitchers continued a high strikeout pace. Ryan Cusick fanned nine Friday night, while Jared Shuster struck out eight Saturday.
App State (1-5) dropped three games at Kentucky last weekend.
Yankees pitcher Severino out for season, needs Tommy John surgery
Pitcher Luis Severino will miss the season with an elbow injury that requires Tommy John surgery, and the New York Yankees’ rotation no longer looks all that imposing.
The team said Tuesday that Severino, 26, has a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament, a development that means the two-time All-Star will miss all of 2020 after being sidelined for nearly all of 2019.
Severino went 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA in 2018 and was given a $40 million, four-year contract.
Left-hander James Paxton already was projected to miss the first two months of the season after back surgery on Feb. 5. Domingo Germán must serve the final 63 games of an 81-game suspension for violating MLB’s domestic-violence policy. He is eligible to return June 5, barring any postponements.
Kenin’s post-Aussie Open slump continues
Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin lost her opening tennis match for the second week in a row as Dayana Yastremska defeated the American 6-3, 7-6 (4) on Tuesday at the Qatar Open in Doha.
Kenin has yet to win a WTA Tour match since picking up her first Grand Slam title in Melbourne after going out in the opening round in Dubai last week. She was given a bye into the second round in Doha but lost to an opponent that also beat her at Wimbledon last year.
Top-ranked Ash Barty cruised past Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-2, while No. 3 Karolina Pliskova ousted Bernarda Pera of the United States 6-3, 6-0.
Fourth-seeded Belinda Bencic and Petra Kvitova also advanced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.