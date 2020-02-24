Cows are individuals, too, PETA says.
The animal rights group plans to place a billboard near the site of a cattle truck crash last week to honor about 20 animals that were killed by the crash.
The billboard will say, “I’m ME, Not MEAT: See the individual. Go Vegan” and will feature a picture of a black and white cow.
A cattle hauler ran off the road last Tuesday, struck a highway sign and overturned on Interstate 40 East near the Clemmonsville Road exit, resulting in the deaths of half the cattle on board. The wreck occurred about 3:20 a.m., the N.C. Department of Transportation said.
Some of the cattle died in the crash and some were euthanized on the scene because of their injuries, authorities said.
The surviving cattle were taken to their next destination, though it wasn’t clear where that was. The dead animals were taken to an area landfill.
The truck’s driver, Scottie Edward Ford, 50, of Glasgow, Ky., was cited for failing to maintain lane control, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.
Tracy Reiman, PETA’s executive vice president, said that the cattle died in a tragic way.
“This incident caused gentle cows to experience a terrifying death on the highway, and those who survived were rounded up and presumably taken to slaughter,” Reiman said in a statement. “PETA’s ad encourages anyone disturbed by the thought of animals suffering on the side of the road or facing the slaughterhouse knife to go vegan.”
Brooke Rossi, PETA’s media coordinator, said that her organization, hasn’t found a location for its billboard.
“We are seeing what our options are,” Rossi said.
Cows in the meat industry are mistreated, PETA said in a news release.
Cattle are often confined to cramped, filthy feedlots without protection from the elements. At slaughterhouses, workers shoot cows in the head with a captive-bolt gun, hang them up by one of their legs and cut their throats, PETA said.
There were more than 100 crashes in 2019 involving trucks carrying animals used for food, PETA said. There have already been 20 crashes involving vehicles with animals since Jan. 1.
