English tea with Charlie Lovett
“A Proper English Tea” will be served at 3 p.m. today, Feb. 23, at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 2575 Parkway Drive, Winston-Salem.
Cucumber sandwiches, scones with jam and cream, and pastries will be served to the sounds of live violin music. Then New York Times best-selling author Charlie Lovett will reveal the “Secrets of the Ancient Chained Library at England’s Wells Cathedral.”
Lovett’s recent book, “The Lost Book of the Grail,” is a romantic mystery, set in the fictitious English west-country cathedral town of Barchester, similar to Wells. A former president of Bookmarks, Lovett and wife Janice spend several months a year in the U.K., in the village of Hingham in Oxfordshire.
Admission is $25, and proceeds will benefit the St. Timothy’s choir school summer residency at Wells Cathedral.
Karma Salon shows ‘Castles in the Sky’
Karma Salon & Gallery is showing “Castles in the Sky,” acrylic paintings on canvas by Stewart Knight, now through April 24 at 206 W. Sixth St., Winston-Salem.
Admission is free. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, and by appointment Saturday and Monday. For information, call 336-682-2671.
Poetry reading, open mic at Central Library
The Word Is Out Open Mic Poetry event will be 5:45-7:45 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Central Library auditorium, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. The Word Is Out is held the last Tuesday of every month except December.
The featured artist this month is E’Laina Barron (see the Feb. 13 edition of Relish). The optional theme is the “Journey to Self Love.”
Lovers of poetry and spoken word are welcome to come hear the featured artist, read three-five minutes of their own or others’ work, or just listen.
Note: There may be adult themes.
Admission is free.
Living museum on topic of women’s suffrage
The C.G. O’Kelly Library at Winston-Salem State University will host a living museum on the topic of women’s suffrage and voting rights at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Thompson Center, Room 207-C.
The event is in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, giving women the ability to vote, and in recognition of coming elections.
Admission is free.
Elias String Quartet performs Beethoven
The Secrest Artist Series at Wake Forest University will present “The Complete String Quartets of Beethoven (Part 1)” performed by the Elias String Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26, 27 and 29 in Brendle Recital Hall, Scales Fine Arts Center, WFU campus.
These are the first three concerts in a series of six. “Part 2” of the “Complete String Quartets” of Ludwig van Beethoven will be held in October.
The Elias quartet have performed the complete cycle of Beethoven quartets for BBC Radio 3 and at 11 major venues in the U.K. Their recently recorded Beethoven cycle for the Wigmore Hall Live record label has received wide acclaim from the classical-music press and listeners.
Pre-concert talks will be led by Beethoven expert David B. Levy at 6:40 p.m. before each concert in Scales Fine Arts Center Room M-208 across from Brendle hall.
Tickets are free with WFU ID and $5-$36 at www.click4tix.com/secrest/elias or 336-758-5757. Walk-up seating is available but not guaranteed.
Yadkin Arts presents Vickers’ ‘Art Expression’
The Yadkin Arts Council will present Affee Vickers’ “Art Expression” Feb. 26-May 2, with an opening reception at 5 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Welborn Gallery of the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.
A self-taught artist, Vickers’ long career in fabrication, construction and music are reflected in his concept-to-reality designs. He began creating small works of art as a boy and built on that foundation in the 1970s.
Vickers’ ingenuity shows in the areas of glass, acrylic, stainless steel, titanium, abstract art, oil paintings, sculptures and the newly innovative “Blue Copper Series” and “Onyx Series.”
Admission is free. For information, visit www.YadkinArts.org.
‘What does your MLK Street look like’
S.G. Atkins Community Development Corporation, the Southeast Neighborhood Association and the N.C. League of Conservation Voters will celebrate Black History Month with a screening of the documentary “The MLK Streets Project — What does your MLK Street Look Like?” at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Enterprise Conference and Event Center, 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winston Salem.
The film — inspired by comedian Chris Rock — follows 10 high school students to cities across the country. They observed and recorded the conditions of America’s streets named for the non-violent activist, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They ask, “Are the streets that carry the name Martin Luther King Jr. fit for a king?”
There will be a community discussion after the film.
Admission is free, and registration is requested at www.eventbrite.com. For information, call 336-734-6916.
Documentary looks at violent history of lynching
The RiverRun International Film Festival, PBS Indie Lens Series and the Willingham Theater will present a screening of the documentary “Always in Season” at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.
The film showcases descendants of the victims and perpetrators of lynching who are working together to heal a violent history. Blending observational footage with first-person testimonies and expert input, “Always in Season” examines the lingering impact of lynching and the link between this historic form of racial terrorism and the racial violence that exists today.
Admission is free and can be reserved at www.yadkinarts.org, info@yadkinarts.org, or 336-679-2941.
UNCSA Winter Dance concert planned
UNC School of the Arts Winter Dance concert will span classical and contemporary ballet to cutting-edge contemporary dance. Students in the School of Dance will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27-Feb. 29, with a matinee at 2 p.m. March 1 at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem.
Dance historian Elizabeth Kendall will present free pre-curtain talks at 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 27 and 28 in the boutique area of the Stevens Center lobby.
Winter Dance will feature the third act of “The Sleeping Beauty,” from the Petipa/Tchaikovsky ballet including variations for Bluebird, Puss in Boots and the Lilac Fairy.
A new contemporary ballet by award-winning Chicago-based guest artist Stephanie Martinez, “Wandering On” is based on the Eastern concept of Samsara, the constant cycle of death and rebirth. Martinez incorporates music by Max Richter, Bernardo Sassetti, Andrew Hewitt and Ezio Bosso.
The third part of the program will feature a newly expanded piece by CountertTechnique founder Anouk Van Dijk, performed to parts II, III and VII from the Uniko recording by Kimmo Pohjonen, Samuli Kosminen and the Kronos Quartet.
The contemporary dance classic “Battlefield,” created by current director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Robert Battle, will be staged by Elisa Clark. “Battlefield” combines contemporary dance and martial arts to portray an intense and ritualistic communal preparation for battle, set to the beat of African drums.
Tickets are $20, $15 for students at www.uncsa.edu.
Triad Jewish Film Festival upcoming
The 2020 Triad Jewish Film Festival will be Feb. 27-March 8 at the Well-Spring Theater, 4100 Well Spring Drive, Greensboro.
The six films in the festival include “It Must Schwing! The Blue Note Story” and “Golda’s Balcony.
Tickets are $8-$180 at www.mytjff.com or 336-852-5433.
Chamber Players’ winter recital planned
The Piedmont Wind Symphony Chamber Players Winter Recital will be 7:30-9 p.m. Feb. 28 at Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave., Winston-Salem.
The concert will feature guest artists Elektra Winds and PWS musicians performing a program of mostly 20th-century works by American and female composers.
Admission is free, and donations will be accepted.
World premiere of ‘Douglass/Dunbar’
The Yadkin Arts Council will present the world premiere of “Douglass/Dunbar,” by Ron Stacker Thompson, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29 the Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.
Thompson wrote the book for the play with input from Jason McKinney. The music is a combination of classical songs from the 19th century; John Lawrence Dunbar’s poetry and Frederick Douglass’ oratories set to music by Quitman Fludd III, an African American composer who died in the 1980; and familiar spirituals, such as “Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho” and “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot.”
McKinney, a UNC School of the Arts alumnus and an opera singer with an international career, will play Douglass. He also wrote and performs a show about the great singer and activist Paul Robeson.
Nic Brown, an acting student at UNCSA, will play Dunbar, and there are 10 other cast members including well-known local singers Diana Tuffin and Karon Click.
Tickets are $15 at www.yadkinarts.org or 336-679-2941.
Triad Stage to present Fannie Lou Hamer story
Triad Stage/Upstage Cabaret will present “The Life and Times of Fannie Lou Hamer” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 and 29, and 3 p.m. Feb. 29 and March 1 at 232 S. Elm St., Greensboro.
“I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired” are famous words of the Mississippi sharecropper Fannie Lou Hamer, explaining her determination to become what she called “a first-class citizen.”
When the Freedom Riders came to Sunflower County, Mississippi, Hamer was among the first black people to try to register to vote. She was one of two allowed to take the literacy test, which she failed. On returning home, she was fired from her job on the plantation and shots were fired into the house where she was thought to live. Local sheriff’s deputies beat her and threatened to kill her, but she was steadfast. “Killing or no killing, I am staying with civil rights,” she said.
Today, she is recognized as one of the most important leaders in the civil rights movement.
Tickets are $24, $10 for students. Group rates are available. Visit www.triad stage.org or call 336-272-0160.
‘Celebrating My Black Culture’ planned
Heritage 365 will present a black culture pop-up exhibit, “Celebrating My Black Culture,” 1-9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, and 7:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 29 at William Roscoe Anderson Jr. Community Center, 2450 Reynolds Park Road, Winston-Salem.
A community session — “Education — Big 4 Alumni Association” — 10-11 a.m. Feb. 29. will highlight a component of the exhibit.
“Celebrating My Black Culture” is an immersive educational experience featuring Winston-Salem’s rich African-American history. It is curated by Triad Cultural Arts Inc.
Subjects includes activism, church and spirituality, education and entrepreneurship. The experience will include hands-on activities and an online African-American history lab.
Admission is free. For more information, call 336-757-8556, visit www.black heritage365.com, or email kellie@easton reidgroup.com.
