The Appalachian State offensive line has a new position coach.
It also still has its old position coach.
And it’s not weird, either.
When spring practices opened on Tuesday, it was Shawn Clark’s first day on the field as the football program’s head coach. The Mountaineers have won four straight Sun Belt Conference titles behind Clark’s O-line since he came to Boone in 2016.
But as the new leader, his focus needed to spread around. So he had to pick a successor to keep the line trending forward. Enter Nic Cardwell, a guy who played at App State and coached at the school as recently as 2018.
For center Noah Hannon and the rest of the starters — who joined the program while Cardwell was at Appalachian — it gives the position group two trusted options for evaluation.
“I think he brings a lot of experience and stuff, and he might give us just another set of eyes to look at our craft and we’re excited about that,” Hannon said. “Coach Clark, I know he won’t be too far. He’ll probably be itching after a week to get back in there with us so excited to have both of them.”
During his news conference to open spring practices, Clark said it had been a unique experience to spend so much time around the different position groups. Plus, it’s given him more time to listen in on his new assistants.
But he also said after the first team meeting, muscle memory took him back to the offensive line room until he caught himself.
“That’s been my baby in coaching,” Clark said. “... But this is Nic’s offensive line. And in order for him to grow as an offensive line coach, he has to stub his toe sometimes. And I’ll be there to help him. I won’t be far from it.”
The benefit of Cardwell, as Hannon pointed out, is the familiarity. Cardwell coached tight ends in 2018, the year the NCAA allowed FBS programs to hire a 10th on-field assistant. He spent the greater part of the past decade with App State, serving various roles from 2011 to 2014, returning in 2017 and staying until he took an off-field role with Scott Satterfield at Louisville for last season.
He also understands what Clark wants to do in the offense. App State’s zone-blocking scheme has been the trademark of success for Satterfield offenses (which Cardwell helped out on) and still played a vital role in Eli Drinkwitz’s one season running Appalachian.
Hannon joked that Cardwell “really just took a one-year vacation” before mentioning how beneficial Cardwell’s energy is to the team.
“We’re going to do the same thing that we’ve done in the past as far as technique wise goes,” Hannon said when comparing the two coaches. “... I mean, Clark was very vocal too. Maybe in a little different way. They’re definitely two different people, but very comparable at the same time.”
The hiring process for assistants this go-round was refreshing for players, according to Hannon.
Last year, there were multiple moments where Drinkwitz appeared to have his staff filled. Then an assistant would leave and restart the process. App State saw three assistants — Junior Adams, Ken Dorsey and Buddy Wyatt — leave for NFL or Power-Five jobs after accepting positions with the Mountaineers.
This year, three assistants from last year returned in the now-promoted Clark, tight ends coach Justin Watts and wide receivers coach Pat Washington. But Clark also brought back Cardwell and defensive coordinator Dale Jones (who coached at App State 23 seasons before a one-year stint at Louisville), as well as strength and conditioning coach Brad Bielaniec (with App State in 2018) and quality control coach Trey Money (a former student and grad assistant with the program).
“To watch these hires come in and be solidified makes me think we have the right people here, that want to be here,” Hannon said.
“And they’re going to help us win. “
