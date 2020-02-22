Appalachian State 68
Troy 59
Why the Mountaineers won
The Mountaineers used a big second half to beat the Trojans, winning 41-27 in the final 20 minutes. App came out of the half on a 12-2 run, which boosted them back into the lead. The Mountaineers shot 62% from the field during the second half as well.
Stars
App State: Justin Forrest 24 points, 6 rebounds; O’Showen Williams 15 points, 3 rebounds.
Troy: Ty Gordon 11 points, 6 rebounds.
Records
App State: 16-13, 10-8 Sun Belt
Troy: 9-20, 5-13 Sun Belt
Up next
App State: vs Coastal Carolina, 4:30 p.m. Saturday
Troy: at South Alabama, 7 p.m. Saturday
Women
Georgia Southern 78
Appalachian State 70
Why the Mountaineers lost
App led the game going into the fourth quarter, but Georgia Southern broke through for 31 points.
Stars
App State: Pre Stanley 23 points, 5 rebounds; Ashley Polacek 13 points, 3 assists.
Georgia Southern: Tatum Barber 18 points, 7 rebounds.
Records
App State: 9-17, 6-9 Sun Belt
Georgia Southern: 9-17, 6-9 Sun Belt
Up next
App State: vs Louisiana, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Georgia Southern: at Texas State, 12:30 p.m. Thursday
