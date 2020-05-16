Fugitive in Rwanda’s genocide arrested
KIGALI, Rwanda — One of the most wanted fugitives in Rwanda’s 1994 genocide, a wealthy businessman accused of supplying machetes to killers and broadcasting propaganda urging mass slaughter, has been arrested outside Paris, authorities said Saturday.
Felicien Kabuga, who had a $5 million bounty on his head, had been accused of equipping militias in the genocide that killed more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them.
The 84-year-old Kabuga was arrested as a result of a joint investigation with the U.N.’s International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals office of the prosecutor, French authorities said.
He had been living in a town north of Paris, Asnieres-Sur-Seine, under an assumed name, the appeals court’s prosecutor’s office said.
The U.N.’s International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda indicted Kabuga in 1997 on charges related to conspiracy to commit genocide, persecution and extermination.
Rwandan prosecutors have said financial documents found in the capital, Kigali, after the genocide indicated that Kabuga used dozens of his companies to import vast quantities of machetes that were used to slaughter people.
Hart surprises N.J. doctor with bit part
PHILADELPHIA — Kevin Hart found an upside to putting his name to a charitable cause during the coronavirus pandemic: the comedian offered a walk-on role in a future film to a health-care worker in the COVID-19 fight.
Henry Law, an anesthesiologist in New Jersey, got the call from Hart (“Jumanji”) that he had been randomly selected as the winner in an All In Challenge contest. The challenge was launched by Michael Rubin, the founder of the online retailer Fanatics.
The challenge raises money for organizations that are feeding the hungry during the pandemic, including Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America. Most of the blockbuster prizes offered involve bank-busting bids to share experiences with A-list celebrities and athletes.
Law said he donated “a few hundred dollars” for a shot to win a speaking part, a trailer, assistant, car service, wardrobe and a stay in a five-star hotel for a future Hart movie.
Kroger offers bonuses after cutting hazard payCINCINNATI, Ohio — Just days after announcing it would end hazard “hero” pay to front-line workers, Kroger says it will give them extra “thank you” bonuses, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The move comes after an outcry from the grocery store’s union, the United Food and Commercial Workers International, which said workers are still risking their lives by coming to work.
The bonus is $400 for full-time workers and $200 for part-time workers to be paid out in two installments on May 30 and June 18, Kroger announced Friday. Hazard pay was a $2-per-hour supplement.
UFCW Local 75 president Kevin Garvey said the union will continue to pressure the company to provide bonus pay for as long as the pandemic goes on.
The Cincinnati-based company did not address the dispute with its union in its announcement. The grocer estimates the new bonus will provide $130 million to its workers.
The Associated Press
