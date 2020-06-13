Queen celebrates low-key birthday
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday was marked Saturday with a smaller ceremony than usual, as the annual Trooping the Color parade was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The extravagant display of pomp and pageantry, a highlight of the royal calendar that typically attracts thousands of tourists to line the streets of central London, has only been canceled once before during almost 70 years of the queen’s reign — in 1955, during a national rail strike.
This year, a small number of soldiers and military musicians paid tribute to the monarch at Windsor Castle. The queen received a royal salute, before watching a display by soldiers who marched on the castle grounds in accordance with social distancing rules.
It was Elizabeth’s first official public appearance since lockdown measures were imposed in March.
Tanker explodes, killing 10 in China
BEIJING — A tanker truck exploded on a highway in southeastern China on Saturday, killing 10 people and injuring 117 others, state media said.
The truck veered off the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway after the 4:40 p.m. explosion south of Shanghai in Zhejiang province, the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing local authorities.
Some nearby houses and factory workshops collapsed, the Wenling city government said in a social media post. Xinhua said that rescuers were looking for people in the debris.
It did not say what the truck was carrying.
Court clears way for Texas execution
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A federal appeals court has cleared the way for the execution to proceed next week of a man condemned for the fatal stabbing more than 20 years ago of an 85-year-old woman.
Ruben Gutierrez, 43, is scheduled to die Tuesday for the 1998 killing of Escolastica Harrison at her home in Brownsville, which is in Texas’ southern tip along the border with Mexico. Prosecutors said the killing was part of an attempt to steal more than $600,000 the woman had hidden in her home.
A federal judge in Brownsville stayed Gutierrez’s execution Tuesday after concluding he would likely succeed on at least one of his legal challenges. But a panel of three judges on the New Orleans-based Fifth Circuit Court overturned that decision Friday.
Gutierrez’ attorneys have long sought DNA testing of evidence they say could save him.
The Associated Press
