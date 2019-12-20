Senate confirms 13 judicial nominees
WASHINGTON — Amid intense focus on impeachment and year-end deals on spending and trade, the Senate hurtled this week toward a less-heralded accomplishment: confirming another batch of conservative judges.
Senators confirmed 13 of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees, bringing to 102 the number of federal judges approved this year — more than twice the annual average over the past three decades.
The steady transformation of the courts reflects the single-minded focus of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has vowed to “leave no vacancy behind” as he and Trump seek to tilt the judicial branch to the right.
Police: Texas mother found dead, baby safe
AUSTIN, Texas — More than a week after a 33-year-old Texas mother and her infant daughter vanished, authorities said Friday they found the woman dead more than 100 miles away but the baby safe, and have charged a suspect with kidnapping and tampering with a corpse.
Heidi Broussard and her 1-month-old daughter, Margo Carey, were last seen Dec. 12 in their hometown of Austin, Texas, after Broussard dropped off an older child at an elementary school. Their abrupt disappearance drew national attention, and authorities now say the search appears to have ended with the baby being found alive but her mother dead at a home near Houston.
Child shoots father with gun found in homeA 3-year-old Erie boy shot his sleeping father in the buttocks with a gun he found in their Pennsylvania home, authorities said.
The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Erie, when the child found a loaded, small-caliber handgun and fired it at his 26-year-old father. The dad was being treated at a hospital for wounds that are not considered life-threatening. His name has not been released.
It’s not clear how the child found the handgun, authorities said. Two other children in the house at the time were not injured.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Woman says she ran over girl in racist attackCLIVE, Iowa — A Des Moines woman was charged with attempted murder after she told police that she intentionally ran over a 14-year-old girl because she believed the teenager was Mexican, authorities said Friday.
Natalia Miranda suffered a concussion and severe bruising but is expected to make a full recovery.
Clive police Chief Mike Venema said Friday during a news conference that Nicole Marie Poole Franklin, 42, admitted to steering her SUV onto a sidewalk on Dec. 9 in the suburban Des Moines community and running over the teenager, who was walking to school to watch a basketball game. Franklin then fled the scene.
Franklin admitted she intentionally ran over the teenager, police said.
The Associated Press
