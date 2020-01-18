Another ice disk forms in Maine river
What goes around comes around.
An ice disk appears to be forming in the same Maine river where an unusually large one formed last winter and quickly gained international fame.
The City of Westbrook tweeted an aerial view of the disk in the Presumpscot River with the message: “ICE BREAKING NEWS: Ice Disk 2020 is making a run for it...It’s not a perfect circle yet, but it is rotating counter-clockwise again & the seagulls are along for the ride.”
The ice formation comes just about a year after a disk measuring about 100 yards was spotted in the Presumpscot River. It eventually had a devoted webcam; social media users compared it to an alien spacecraft and the moon; and ducks used it as a raft.
Chicago police arrest man in mass shooting
CHICAGO — A man has been charged with attempted murder in a December shooting at a Chicago house party that left 13 people wounded, Chicago police said Saturday.
According to a police statement, 25-year-old Keilon Jones was arrested Thursday. He is also charged with aggravated battery.
It’s not clear if Jones has an attorney who could comment on the allegations. Jones was due in court Saturday. Police didn’t release any information about how investigators identified Jones.
Police said the Dec. 22 shooting stemmed from a dispute at a memorial party being held in honor of someone killed in April.
The victims ranged in age from 16 to 48, police said. None of their wounds were fatal.
Former mayor sentenced to prison
PENSACOLA, Fla. — The former mayor of a Florida city has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for defrauding a United Way charity while he ran the organization.
U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe said in a news release Friday that ex-Milton mayor Guyland Thompson pleaded guilty in May to 20 counts of wire fraud and three counts of tax evasion stemming from his embezzlement of funds from United Way of Santa Rosa County.
Thompson was the charity’s executive director. Keefe said Thompson embezzled over $650,000 from the United Way between 2011 and 2018. United Way of Santa Rosa County was forced to close because of the fraud.
Utah child shoots, kills 4 inside home
A boy armed with a gun killed three children and a woman inside a Utah home, then accompanied a fifth victim to a hospital, where he was arrested, police said Saturday.
Police were still trying to piece together who’s who and what happened leading up to Friday night’s shooting in Grantsville. Investigators believe the victims are all related to one another, and officials declined to release information about the shooter other than he is a juvenile male.
It appears to be the largest mass shooting in Utah since 2007, when a shotgun-wielding gunman killed five people and himself at Trolley Square mall in Salt Lake City.
The Associated Press
