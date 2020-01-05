Notre Dame Cathedral ‘still in a state of peril’
PARIS — The French general overseeing the reconstruction of fire-devastated Notre Dame Cathedral says the Paris landmark is not saved yet because there’s still a risk its vaulted ceilings might collapse.
Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin told French broadcaster CNews on Sunday that “the cathedral is still in a state of peril” after last year’s fire, which destroyed its roof and toppled its 300-foot, 750-ton spire as the cathedral was undergoing renovations.
“Notre Dame is not saved because ... there is an extremely important step ahead, which is to remove the scaffolding that had been built around the spire” before the fire, he said.
Police: Man shoots woman honking
ROSEAU, Minn. — Prosecutors in northern Minnesota accused a man of fatally shooting a woman who yelled at him to hurry up and honked her horn while waiting for him outside his home.
Angelo Borreson, 56, was charged Friday with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in the death of 51-year-old Angela Wynne.
Borreson told authorities Wynne drove to his home near Badger on Wednesday morning to help him get gas for his vehicle. According to the complaint, Wynne arrived before Borreson was ready to leave and started yelling at him to hurry while honking her horn.
Borreson told authorities that he accidentally shot Wynne multiple times. He said he did not mean for his shotgun to fire, the complaint said. He then called 911.
Austria official reports cyberattack
BERLIN — Austria’s Foreign Ministry says its IT systems are the target of a “serious cyberattack” and authorities have taken counter measures.
The ministry said Sunday that “due to the severity of nature of the attack it cannot be ruled out that this is a targeted attack by a state actor.”
In a statement, the ministry noted that some other European countries have been hit by “similar attacks” in the past, without elaborating.
It said the attack was swiftly discovered and “counter measures were immediately put in place.”
‘Skywalker’ stands on box-office high groundNEW YORK — The box office in 2020 started off where last year left off: with “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” still on top.
After a historic year, the Walt Disney Co. opened the new year approaching one milestone and surpassing another. With $33.7 million over its third weekend in U.S. and Canada theaters according to studio estimates Sunday, “Rise of Skywalker” ($918.8 million) is closing in on $1 billion worldwide. While it appears unlikely to match the hauls of the trilogy’s previous entries, “Rise of Skywalker” will mark a record seventh $1 billion 2019 release for Disney.
One of those other six blockbusters, “Frozen 2,” on Sunday reached $1.33 billion, making it the highest grossing film ever directed by a woman in worldwide ticket sales. Jennifer Lee, who co-directed both “Frozen” films with Chris Buck and who now runs Disney Animation, surpasses her own record from the first “Frozen” ($1.28 billion). “Frozen 2” also charts as the highest grossing animated film, so long as you don’t count last year’s “Lion King” ($1.66 billion).
Disney considers that remake live-action even though it was largely computer generated.
The Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.