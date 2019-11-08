Patients accidentally given insulin instead of flu shot
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Ten people at an Oklahoma care facility for people with intellectual disabilities were hospitalized after they were apparently accidentally injected with what’s believed to be insulin rather than flu shots, authorities said.
Emergency responders were called Wednesday afternoon to the Jacquelyn House in Bartlesville, about 40 miles north of Tulsa, on a report of an unresponsive person and found “multiple unresponsive people,” Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said.
The facility had contracted with an experienced pharmacist to administer the influenza vaccine, Roles said, but all received injections of what’s believed to be insulin instead. Roles said the pharmacist is cooperating with police but that investigators believe it was an accident.
OJ Simpson sues casino, claiming he was defamed
LAS VEGAS — O.J. Simpson is suing a Las Vegas hotel-casino that banned him in November 2017, alleging that unnamed employees defamed him by telling a celebrity news site he had been drunk, disruptive and unruly.
Simpson, on parole in Nevada for a 2008 conviction for armed robbery and assault with a weapon, filed the lawsuit Thursday against Nevada Property 1 LLC, corporate owner of the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
The complaint acknowledges that Simpson, after several hours with two friends at a steakhouse and a lounge in November 2017, received a notice from a security guard as they left. It prohibited him from returning to the Las Vegas Strip property. He says he was never given a reason.
Cosmopolitan spokeswoman Rachel Henry declined comment
Simpson denied in the lawsuit that he was “belligerent,” broke glass or damaged property.
Ben & Jerry’s sued over ‘happy cow’ characterization
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Ben & Jerry’s is facing a lawsuit accusing the ice cream maker and its parent company of false advertising by saying the milk and cream in its products comes from “happy cows.”
In a complaint filed Oct. 29 in federal court in Burlington, Vermont, where Ben & Jerry’s was founded, environmental advocate James Ehlers said that many of the farms that produce the milk and cream are factory-style, mass production dairy operations and only some are part of the company’s “Caring Dairy” program.
“In contrast to what Unilever has told consumers, the Products are made from a mixture of (1) milk that comes from farms participating in the “Caring Dairy” program and (2) milk that comes from cows on factory-style, mass-production dairy operations,” the complaint said.
Ben & Jerry’s spokesman Sean Greenwood emailed Friday that the company doesn’t comment on pending lawsuits.
Complain: ‘Jane Doe’ beaten, burned, discarded in Wis.
MILWAUKEE — A woman known for two decades simply as “Jane Doe” after her battered remains were found on the edge of a Wisconsin cornfield was a cognitively impaired 23-year-old who sought help from a nurse now accused of “barbaric brutality” and charged in her death, investigators who worked the case for years without a lead said Friday.
Linda Sue La Roche, 64, was arrested Tuesday in the death of Peggy Lynn Johnson, a homeless woman whom La Roche took into her home in McHenry, Illinois, five years before her body was discovered on July 21, 1999.
According to a criminal complaint, La Roche, who now lives in Cape Coral, Fla., admitted that she abused Johnson for years, and she was charged Thursday with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said she waived extradition to Wisconsin.
Woman claims she was raped in 1975 by filmmaker
PARIS — A French woman in her early 60s claims she was violently raped at age 18 by Oscar-winning filmmaker Roman Polanski, a fugitive from the U.S. for more than four decades since pleading guilty to a sex offense with a minor, a French newspaper reported Friday.
Le Parisien said the woman, Valentine Monnier, alleges she was raped in 1975 at Polanski’s chalet in Gstaad, Switzerland, when she was 18.
The paper quoted Polanski’s lawyer, Herve Temime, as saying that the 86-year-old Polanski “firmly contests” the allegation.
The Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.