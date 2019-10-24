Jimmy Carter out of hospital after fall
ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter is out of the hospital where he was treated after fracturing his pelvis in a recent fall at his home, a spokeswoman said Thursday.
Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said in a statement that the former president had been released from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.
Carter, 95, fell Monday evening at his home. It was the third time Carter fell in recent months.
Johnny Cash deputized in Tenn., record shows
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A sheriff has presented the Johnny Cash Museum proof that the late musician who famously cultivated an image as an outlaw was in fact granted law enforcement authority decades ago.
This week, Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall gave the museum a blown-up image of Cash’s September 1979 deputy sheriff commission card. It was issued by then-Davidson County Sheriff Fate Thomas and features Cash’s headshot, fingerprint and signature.
Hall says his photographer found a photo of the card, which has been talked about for years. It’s unclear where the original card is.
3 arrested in shooting of California deputy
SOMERSET, Calif. — Three men have been charged in the fatal shooting of a Northern California sheriff’s deputy who was killed responding to a reported theft from an illegal marijuana growing operation in the rural Sierra Nevada foothills, authorities said Thursday.
A 911 caller reporting the theft did not disclose crucial information — that he had a business arrangement with the supposed thieves — that the El Dorado County sheriff said could have prevented his deputy’s death.
Deputy Brian Ishmael was fatally shot as he approached the suspected thieves.
Smuggling victims in England were Chinese
LONDON — All 39 people found dead in a refrigerated container truck near an English port were Chinese citizens, British police confirmed Thursday as they investigated one of the country’s deadliest cases of human smuggling.
The Essex police force said 31 men and eight women were found dead in the truck early Wednesday at an industrial park in Grays, a town 25 miles east of London.
A magistrate gave detectives another 24 hours to question the driver, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland who has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.