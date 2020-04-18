Strong tornadoes likely today across the Deep South
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A chance of severe weather is again in the forecast for the Deep South a week after a tornado outbreak killed at least 36 people in the region.
“Numerous severe storms appear likely Sunday from east Texas to South Carolina,” the National Weather Service said in an alert.
Forecasters said several strong tornadoes may occur from parts of northeastern Louisiana into central and southern Mississippi and Alabama this afternoon and evening.
A swath of damaging winds and a continued tornado threat will also extend across Georgia and parts of South Carolina through tonight.
Large hail is possible over much of the area as well, according to the weather service.
The storm threat comes a week after Easter storms pounded the Deep South.
The weather service said more than 100 tornadoes struck the South on April 12 and Monday.
Officials said at least 36 people were killed in the two-day outbreak of storms.
Old motel sign on Route 66 in New Mexico to be preserved
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The weathered old sign that once served as a beacon to travelers along a stretch of the famed Route 66 just outside of this city, New Mexico’s largest, has been taken down and will be preserved as part of an initiative to build a visitor center dedicated to the historic roadway, officials said Friday.
The Mountain Lodge Motel sign will remain in storage until the new venue is ready. Albuquerque city officials called it a piece of history, saying its preservation will help provide a greater understanding of Route 66, an original part of the U.S. highway system, for future generations.
Albuquerque is home to the longest urban stretch of Route 66, which spanned more than 2,400 miles from Chicago to Los Angeles, and ran through eight states.
U.S., Canadian border to stay closed to nonessential traffic
TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that the U.S. and Canada have agreed to keep their border closed to nonessential travel for another 30 days and he said it will be undoubtedly longer before the restriction is removed.
Trudeau said it will keep people on both sides of the border safe amid the pandemic.
“The agreement is the same terms. It’s just extended for another 30 days. It will ensure we continue to get essential goods and services back and forth across the border,” he said.
Air Force cadets graduate in ceremony changed by virus
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Nearly 1,000 cadets graduated Saturday from the Air Force Academy in a scaled-down ceremony that capped a trying semester of virtual classes and solitary dorm-room meals due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The commencement, which is normally held in May, featured Vice President Mike Pence but was held without the large crowd that normally fills Falcon Stadium. The cadets marched 6 feet apart to seats that were spread across the center of the Colorado Springs campus to minimize the risk of spreading the virus.
More than 36,000 people watched the ceremony on an academy internet stream.
—The Associated Press
