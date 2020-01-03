Psychic takes $70K to remove ‘demon’
SOMERSET, Mass. — A woman claiming to be a psychic stole more than $70,000 from a client by telling the woman her 10-year-old daughter was possessed by a demon and she needed the money to banish the spirit, police in Massachusetts said.
Tracy Milanovich, 37, of Somerset, is charged with obtaining property by trick, along with larceny and witness intimidation, Somerset police said in a statement Thursday.
Police started investigating Dec. 17 when the alleged victim reported that she was tricked by Milanovich into handing over large sums of cash along with household items, including towels and bedding, to battle the demon.
Tenn. teen arrested after shooting spree
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee teenager was arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a pregnant woman and her fetus, paralyzed her 8-year-old daughter and wounded another adult family member, authorities said.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.
The Associated Press does not generally identify juveniles who have been accused of crimes.
On Dec. 1, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and officers from the Brownsville Police Department responded to a shooting where they found Alexis Branch, 24, dead at the scene, the bureau said. Branch was eight months pregnant and her fetus was also killed.
1 killed in Texas stabbing rampage
AUSTIN, Texas — A man stabbed two people, one fatally, inside a restaurant during a violent string of attacks Friday at a shopping plaza in Texas’ capital city that began with an assault at a coffee shop and ended with the suspect leaping off a roof, police said.
The attacks on a busy downtown avenue of restaurants and apartments just south of the Texas Capitol terrified customers stopping for their morning coffee on the way to work. It was the city of Austin’s first homicide of 2020.
Austin police Sgt. David Daniels said investigators don’t know what provoked the suspect to strike a person inside a coffee shop before fleeing and stabbing two people inside Freebirds World Burrito a few doors down. The man, who police would only identify as 27 years old, jumped off the roof of the restaurant but survived.
