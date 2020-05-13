Manafort released from prison
WASHINGTON — Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s onetime presidential campaign chairman who was convicted as part of the special counsel’s Russia investigation, has been released from federal prison to serve the rest of his sentence in home confinement due to concerns about the coronavirus, his lawyer said.
Manafort, 71, was let out Wednesday morning from FCI Loretto, a low-security prison in Pennsylvania, according to his attorney, Todd Blanche. Manafort, jailed since June 2018, had been serving more than seven years in prison following his conviction.
Manafort did not meet qualifications set by the Bureau of Prisons for potential release in the pandemic.
Under the bureau’s guidelines, priority is supposed to be given to those inmates who have served half of their sentence or inmates with 18 months or less left and who served at least 25% of their time. The bureau has discretion about who can be released.
Boy, 9, catches 80-pound sturgeon
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — A nine-year-old boy in Tennessee became the third child in his family to catch a monster fish, reeling in an 80-pound sturgeon that outweighed him by far.
Coye Price was eager to catch something big after his 11-year-old sister hooked a 40-pound striper and his 8-year-old sister reeled in a 58-pound blue catfish a while back, the Tennessee Wildlife and Resource Agency said.
Coye weighs just 55-pounds — 25 pounds less than the sturgeon.
Man pleads guilty to bribing FAA official
DULUTH, Ga. — A would-be airline mechanic has pleaded guilty to bribing a Federal Aviation Administration test examiner for a passing grade, federal prosecutors said.
Frank A. Jalion Amaro, 21, an aviation student, preparing to take an exam so he could perform maintenance on commercial aircraft, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia said in a news release Tuesday.
Using a fake name and phone number, he offered payment in exchange for a passing score to an examiner in the Atlanta area, prosecutors said.
