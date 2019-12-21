At least 20 die when truck collides with bus in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY — A trailer truck collided with a passenger bus in eastern Guatemala early Saturday, killing at least 20 people and leaving a dozen wounded, according to the national disaster agency. It said nine of the dead were minors.

Volunteer firefighters told reporters the truck appeared to have collided with the bus from behind in the municipality of Gualan, roughly 95 miles east of Guatemala City.

Photos of the scene showed the truck toppled onto its side along a curve on the two-lane highway, with the bus a little farther ahead, its rear section destroyed.

The national disaster agency said the bus had been headed from the northeastern Peten region to the capital.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand authorities said Saturday their country will be a safer place after owners handed in more than 50,000 guns during a buyback program following a ban on assault weapons. But critics say the process was flawed and many gun owners have illegally stashed their firearms.

The government banned the most lethal types of semi-automatic weapons less than a month after a lone gunman in March killed 51 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques. The police then launched a six-month program to buy the newly banned weapons from owners. Police said they seized 1,800 guns from gangs since March. And police said they’re in the process of collecting another 1,600 guns from gun dealers.

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast — France’s President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to boost the fight against Islamic extremism in West Africa as French troops killed 33 Islamic extremists in central Mali.

Saturday was Macron’s second day of his three-day trip to Ivory Coast and Niger that has been dominated by the growing threat posed by jihadist groups.

“We must remain determined and united to face that threat,” Macron said in a news conference in Abidjan. “We will continue the fight.”

