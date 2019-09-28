Report: Wildfires set before class reunion
MILPITAS, Calif. — A suspected arsonist traveled from Missouri to Northern California to set more than a dozen wildfires before attending his 50th high school reunion, a newspaper reported Saturday.
A former classmate told the San Jose Mercury News that Freddie Owen Graham appeared happy at the party on Sept. 21. Graham, a Milpitas, Calif.-native who has lived in the Kansas City area for 30 years, didn’t seem troubled or upset, said the classmate, Rich Santoro.
“He was excited to come. I talked to him five or six times during the night. He was happy he was there. He told me, ‘I didn’t expect to have this much fun.’” Santoro said. “It turns out he had already set the fires.”
State fire investigators said Graham gave them a different impression.
After he was arrested at the airport in San Jose, Graham told them he was in an “emotional” state over the loss of his wife in 2018 when he tossed flaming pieces of paper onto the side of a road.
Graham is being held on $2 million bail on 13 counts of arson.
NYC detective arrested on sex-abuse charges
NEW YORK — A New York City police detective who monitors sex offenders has been arrested on sex-abuse charges involving a 12-year-old girl.
Police say 37-year-old Detective Juan Jimenez is accused of groping and trying to kiss the girl inside his Brooklyn apartment building.
Jimenez was arrested on charges of sex abuse, forcible touching and acting in a matter injurious to a child. It was not clear if he had an attorney who could speak for him.
Coast Guard in Florida finds 5 on crippled boat NAPLES, Fla. — The U.S, Coast Guard on Saturday rescued five people from a boat that became disabled off the coast of Florida.
Officials received a report after midnight that the 24-foot boat and its occupants had not arrived as expected at a fishing spot in the Gulf of Mexico, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
The five where found by an Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew safe aboard the boat, which had mechanical failure and no marine radio. A Coast Guard boat from Fort Myers Beach brought them to shore.
The Coast Guard said all mariners should have a marine-band radio to monitor Channel 16 and leave a “float plan” with someone they trust describing where they are going and when they expect to return.
Winds, snow cause problems in Montana
HELENA, Mont. — Strong winds and heavy snow caused power outages and temporary road closures in northwestern Montana as a wintry storm threatened to drop several feet of snow in some areas of the northern Rocky Mountains.
By early Saturday afternoon, 16 inches of snow had fallen near Marias Pass just south of Glacier National Park by early Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Great Falls reported.
The area was forecast to get a total of up to 4 feet by the time the storm winds down tonight, meteorologist Megan Syner said.
Gusty winds on Saturday knocked down trees and damaged power lines, causing scattered outages in northwestern Montana and along the Rocky Mountain Front. Up to 30 large trees were down on the east side of Flathead Lake, the Missoulian newspaper reported.
Emergency travel only was recommended in some areas along the eastern edge of the Rocky Mountain Front and treacherous travel was reported around the region, including over Rogers Pass on Montana Highway 200 northwest of Helena, Syner said.
Looted ancient coffin arrives back in Egypt
CAIRO — Egyptian airport officials said a gilded coffin that was featured at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art arrived Saturday in Cairo.
Investigators in New York determined that the Coffin of Nedjemankh was a looted antiquity.
The officials spoke of condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art bought the piece from a Paris art dealer in 2017 for about $4 million and made it the centerpiece of an exhibition. It was removed last February.
The Met has apologized to Egypt.
Prosecutors say they have found evidence of hundreds more antiquities thefts.
The Associated Press
