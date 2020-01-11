North Korean scoffs at Trump birthday note
SEOUL, South Korea — A North Korean official said Saturday that the U.S. and South Korea are dreaming if they think that President Donald Trump’s sending a birthday message would get leader Kim Jong Un back to the negotiating table.
North Korean Foreign Ministry adviser Kim Kye Gwan repeated the North’s deep frustrations over stalled nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration and stressed that the country will never fully deal away its nuclear capabilities for ending U.S.-led sanctions despite its economic difficulties.
He was responding to comments by Chung Eui-yong, the South Korean presidential national security director, who, after returning from a visit to the United States on Friday, said that Seoul had conveyed Trump’s birthday greetings to Kim. His birthday is thought to be Jan. 8.
Hiker’s injuries from alligator bite minor
MIAMI — An alligator bit an 18-year-old college student who was hiking with a group at the Everglades National Park, officials said.
A professor and about 15 students were wading through the water on a wet trail near the Pahayokee Overlook southwest of Miami when the reptile bit the young woman’s lower right leg Friday, the Miami Herald newspaper reported.
Allyson Gantt, a spokeswoman for Everglades National Park, said the student suffered two small puncture wounds and described the injury as “low pain.”
Park biologists have temporarily closed the area to visitors as they evaluate the incident.
Hanukkah attack spurs gun-permit requestsMONSEY, N.Y. — The number of residents who want to own handguns has risen sharply in a New York community shaken last month by a machete attack that injured five men during a Hanukkah celebration.
The Journal News reported that 73 pistol-permit applications have been filed with the Rockland County Clerk’s Office since the Dec. 28 attack at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, a hamlet in the town of Ramapo, about 40 miles northwest of New York.
That compares with 51 applications the office received during the eight weeks before the stabbing, County Clerk Paul Piperato told the newspaper.
