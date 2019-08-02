Study: Man had role in W. Europe’s heat wave
AMSTERDAM — The heat wave that smashed temperature records in Western Europe last month was made more likely and intensified by man-made climate change, according to a study published Friday.
The rapid study by a respected team of European scientists should be a warning of things to come, the report’s lead author said.
“What will be the impacts on agriculture? What will the impacts on water?” said Robert Vautard of the Institut Pierre-Simon Laplace in France. “This will put really tension in society that we may not be so well equipped to cope with.”
Girls conjoined at head successfully separated
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Two Bangladeshi girls who were born conjoined at the head have been successfully separated by a medical team led by 35 Hungarian doctors.
The 3-year-old sisters, Rabeya and Rukaya, were in stable condition after the 30-hour procedure ended Friday at a military hospital in Dhaka, the Bangladeshi capital.
The medical team of a Hungarian charity, Action for Defenceless People Foundation, was led by Dr. Andras Csokay.
British singer’s tour top money-maker ever
LOS ANGELES — Singer Ed Sheeran’s Divide Tour is one for the record books.
The 28-year-old British singer’s tour set the all-time highest-grossing tour record with Friday’s show in Hannover, Germany, according to Pollstar, a publication that covers the concert industry.
Pollstar estimated the tour’s total gross at $736.7 million so far, topping the previous record of $735.4 million set by U2 in 2011.
In a statement, Sheeran called the record “amazing.”
The Divide Tour stared March 16, 2017, and is scheduled to end Aug. 26.
Sometimes, life seems to just go ‘two’ far
TWINSBURG, Ohio — Twin brothers driving separately to the Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, say each got pulled over for the second time in two years.
But this time they got off without a ticket and just a laugh.
Andy Baker said he and his twin brother Chad were driving from Nashville, Tenn., to Twinsburg in northeastern Ohio on Thursday when they were stopped.
He said they were pulled over because the trooper thought the identical twins had identical license plates.
But there’s a slight difference because one plate has a zero, while the other has the letter O.
‘Dog’ asks thief to return late wife’s items
EDGEWATER, Colo. — Reality TV star Duane “Dog” Chapman is calling on the person who broke into a Colorado business he owns and stole show merchandise and items belonging to his late wife to turn himself in.
Chapman told reporters in the Denver suburb of Edgewater on Friday that he’ll ask police not to press charges if the person surrenders in the 48 hours.
Chapman spoke outside his damaged storefront as police released surveillance video of a man suspected in Monday night’s burglary.
Chapman said the stolen items included the bounty-hunting gear of his late wife, Beth Chapman, who died in June after battling cancer. But the star of the “Dog the Bounty Hunter” said he’s leaving the case to police.
Cat takes to swimming like, well, not a cat
BRADYS BEND, Pa. — A cat in western Pennsylvania is bucking stereotypes with its love of swimming.
Tissy is an orange Maine Coon who regularly cools off in the family pool in Bradys Bend Township, about 55 miles north of Pittsburgh.
Sonny Herr told the Tribune Review newspaper that she rescued Tissy as a homeless kitten about five years ago from a parking lot near the county fair.
Herr said Tissy got curious about water when the kitty was about a year old and started to swim.