Fire destroys waterfront warehouse
SAN FRANCISCO — A fire engulfed a warehouse on San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf early Saturday, sending a thick plume of smoke over the waterfront and threatening to spread to a historic World War II-era ship before firefighters brought the flames under control.
One firefighter sustained a hand injury while battling the fire at the warehouse the size of a football field on Pier 45, San Francisco Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.
Baxter said after the fire subsided, investigators scoured the building to determine whether homeless people were inside.
“That is something of grave concern. That is why we’re actively trying to confirm if anybody saw anybody in this building,” he told KGO-TV.
Man, 20, arrested in nursing home assault
DETROIT — A 20-year-old Detroit nursing home patient was arrested for assault and battery after a video shared on social media showed a 75-year-old patient in the same facility being repeatedly punched in the face.
The incident occurred May 15 at the nursing home on the city’s northwest side, Detroit police said.
The 75-year-old patient was injured and taken to a hospital. The names of the suspect and the victim have not been released.
The 20-year-old was arrested Thursday. The Wayne County prosecutor’s office said Saturday that it expects him to be formally charged and arraigned on Sunday.
Roberts: Pandemic teaches humility
WASHINGTON — Chief Justice John Roberts told graduating seniors at his son’s high school that the coronavirus has “pierced our illusion of certainty and control” and he counseled the students to make their way with humility, compassion and courage in a world turned upside down.
“Humility. The pandemic should teach us at least that,” Roberts said in a seven-minute video message posted Saturday on the website of the Westminster School in Simsbury, Conn., where his son, Jack, is a senior.
The 65-year-old Roberts said students should show compassion, and not just for those who were sickened by or died of the virus.
“Others are suffering, too, and many will be for a long time. Those who have lost jobs or small businesses or whose hopes and dreams may be slowly drifting out of reach,” he said.
