‘Ugly’ behavior costs
security worker her job
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An airport security worker in New York has been fired for handing a passenger a handwritten note that read, “You ugly!!!”
The June incident came to light this week after passenger Neal Strassner obtained security video through a public-records request and posted it to YouTube .
The video from Greater Rochester International Airport shows the worker handing Strassner the note after he passes through a metal detector.
Strassner said he didn’t think much of it and continued toward his gate. That’s when, he said, the woman yelled out: “You gonna open the note?”
Strassner said that when he did, the woman burst out laughing. He later complained to her supervisors.
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration said the woman worked for a contractor. The agency said it has “zero tolerance for this type of behavior.”
Blocked road cleared, freeing Denali tourists
DENALI NATIONAL PARK, Alaska — Road crews have cleared one lane in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve, and buses returned about 300 stranded tourists to the park entrance safely.
The tourists became stranded Friday after heavy rains triggered mudslides and caused excess water from a culvert to damage the only road inside the vast park.
Park spokesman Paul Ollig said all the stranded passengers were back at the park entrance by midnight.
“Our team did an outstanding job responding to multiple debris slides along a pretty remote section of road,” said Erika Jostad, Denali’s chief ranger. “The geohazard team monitored conditions while the road crew was clearing debris. It was a great example of teamwork.”
On Saturday, the park announced that the road will be fully open at 5 a.m. today.
Troubled plane lands on highway in Croatia
ZAGREB, Croatia — A small plane made an emergency landing Saturday on a main highway in Croatia after its engine failed, surprising drivers but causing no injuries.
The incident happened on the highway connecting the capital Zagreb with the northern Adriatic port of Rijeka. It is one of the main roads in the country and is usually crowded during the tourist season and on weekends.
Local firefighters from the nearby region of Vrbovsko cited a “technical malfunction” on the plane as the reason for the landing. They said the incident caused no casualties, only damage.
The pilot of the single-engine Cessna 150 said he had a choice either to land on a field or on the highway after the engine malfunctioned.
