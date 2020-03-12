Starbucks may limit access to stores because of virus
Some Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada may become drive-thru only while others could limit the number of people allowed inside, the company said, one day after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.
“As a last resort, we will close a store if we feel it is in the best interest of our customers and partners, or if we are directed to do so by government authorities,” the chief executive of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson, said in a letter to customers.
Johnson emphasized that any closures will be temporary. The company said decisions will be made on a store-by-store basis.
The Seattle roaster has approximately 15,000 U.S. stores and 1,600 Canadian stores. Most are owned by the company but some — including locations in retail stores and airports — are run by licensees.
Starbucks has already increased the pace of sanitizing stores and put into place a temporary ban on use of personal cups or in-store mugs and glassware.
St. Louis officer: Co-worker knew Russian roulette risky
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police officer who pleaded guilty to accidentally killing a female colleague while playing a variation of Russian roulette said the woman knew the risk she was taking.
Nathaniel Hendren made the response Wednesday in a wrongful death lawsuit that was filed on behalf of the mother of Katlyn Alix, 24, who also was a St. Louis officer, KSDK-TV reported. Hendren is serving a seven-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter for killing Alix at his home in January 2019 while he was supposed to be on duty elsewhere.
Also named in the lawsuit is Hendren’s partner on the force, who also was at the home while on duty. Alix was off-duty at the time.
In the response, Hendren admitted to acting recklessly on the night of Alix’s death. But his attorney, Talmage Newton, said Alix assumed risk by voluntarily participating in the game.
Private prison in La. must pay 5 pepper-sprayed inmates
NEW ORLEANS — A private prison in northeast Louisiana must pay a total of $177,500 to five former inmates of that prison whose faces were pepper-sprayed while they were handcuffed and kneeling in 2016.
One inmate’s father said he believed each man was getting about $20,000.
“I told my son I’d give him 20 grand to not sign that ... and let the truth come out,” Larry Vinet said Thursday from Charleston, W. Va.
Overall settlement terms, previously confidential, were made public Thursday under a public-records request made to the court Tuesday by The Associated Press.
LaSalle Management LLC holds both state inmates and immigrants detained for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Richwood Correctional Center, where an immigrant killed himself in October.
That suicide could have been prevented, an AP investigation found. LaSalle also holds immigrants in other prisons.
Viking, Princess cruise lines put trips on hold over virus
Viking and Princess cruise lines announced Thursday that they would temporarily stop sailings and give refunds and future cruise credits because of the coronavirus pandemic. The actions are unprecedented in an industry that has been hit hard by on-board outbreaks and the U.S. State Department advising travelers against taking a cruise right now.
Other cruise lines earlier said they would allow passengers to cancel their voyages, some with as little as 48 hours’ notice, and receive a full credit for a future sailing, depending on the dates. These include Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Azamara, Silversea, Oceania, Disney and Carnival.
Viking will halt river and ocean cruises from Thursday through April 30, according to a statement. Passengers who want a full refund need to call the company at 833-900-0951 or their travel agent by March 25.
Those who prefer to postpone their cruise will receive a cruise voucher worth 125% of the amount they paid. Passengers will have 24 months to use the voucher for any river, ocean or expedition trip. If they don’t, they will get an automatic refund.
The Associated Press
