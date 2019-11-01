Cancer specialist from Texas picked to lead FDA
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday picked a cancer specialist and hospital executive to lead the Food and Drug Administration.
If confirmed, Dr. Stephen Hahn of the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston would inherit a raft of high-profile public health issues, including leading the government’s response to the problem of underage vaping and the prescription opioid epidemic.
The White House announced plans for the nomination in a statement, citing Hahn’s role as the cancer center’s top medical executive.
The Senate will vote on whether to confirm the 59-year-old to the post.
Rule would let faith-based groups exclude LGBT parents
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration Friday proposed a rule that would allow faith-based foster care and adoption agencies to continue getting taxpayer funding even if they exclude LGBT families and others from their services based on religious beliefs.
The announcement generated a sharp backlash from some Democratic lawmakers and LGBT advocacy groups. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said the Trump administration was working overtime to “implement cruel and discriminatory policies, and wasting taxpayer dollars in its obsessive pursuit.”
President Donald Trump has made addressing the concerns of evangelical voters a priority of his presidency.
Loughlin, Giannulli to fight new charges in admissions case
BOSTON — “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband are contesting the latest charges against them in the college admissions scandal.
Lawyers for Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli filed court documents Friday saying the couple plans to plead not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. The couple also waived their right to appear at a Nov. 20 arraignment.
Prosecutors recently added the bribery charge for 11 parents who previously pleaded not guilty in the case. Another 19 parents have pleaded guilty or agreed to plead guilty.
Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits. Their daughters no longer attend USC.
Reports: U.S. investigating Chinese-owned TikTok app
Multiple published reports say that the U.S. government has launched a national-security review of the China-owned video app TikTok, popular with millions of U.S. teens and young adults.
The reports Friday from Reuters,The New York Times and others said that the interagency Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which reviews acquisitions by foreign firms, has opened an inquiry into TikTok owner ByteDance’s 2017 acquisition of a predecessor app, Musical.ly.
Several senators have recently noted concerns about censorship and data collection on TikTok.
World Series champs Nationals to visit White House on Monday
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will welcome the come-from-behind Washington Nationals who will celebrate their World Series victory Monday on the South Lawn of the White House.
The Nationals beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Wednesday to clinch the title in Game 7 of the World Series. They are the first World Series winner with all four victories on the road.
Trump attended part of Game 5 at Nationals Park in Washington and was greeted with both cheers and boos. When the boos began as Trump’s image flashed on the ballpark’s giant video screen, the president seemed momentarily taken aback. His smile froze and then faded as the boos continued and some in the crowd launched into a brief chant of “Lock him up,” a version of the phrase chanted against Hillary Clinton at dozens of Trump rallies in 2016.
Shifting winds hinder battle against big California fire
LOS ANGELES — Firefighters struggled Friday to contain a big Southern California wildfire amid shifting winds, forcing authorities to expand evacuations as forecasters extended fire weather warnings into the weekend.
The blaze dubbed the Maria Fire erupted late Thursday northwest of Los Angeles during what had been expected to be the tail end of a siege of Santa Ana winds that fanned destructively across the region, but a tug-of-war developed between those offshore gusts and the return of some onshore flow from the ocean.
“It has been an uphill battle ever since,” Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen told a midday news conference.
