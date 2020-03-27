For nursing homes, symptoms aren’t enough to tell who’s sick
SEATTLE — An investigation at a Seattle-area nursing home concluded that symptoms aren’t enough to identify who is infected once the coronavirus enters a long-term care facility.
Residents without symptoms could have the virus, so it won’t work to simply separate those with symptoms from others. Investigators found that screening based on symptoms alone may be failing to identify half the residents who are infected with COVID-19.
A report released Friday focused on a nursing home in King County, Wash., which health officials thought might become vulnerable after an outbreak at a nearby facility, the Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland.
It concluded that as soon as there’s a confirmed case, all health care workers should don masks and other protective garments, and residents should be isolated as much as possible.
“The rapid and widespread transmission of COVID-19 that happened at Life Care Center was not a unique event. All facilities should be aware,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, public health officer for Seattle and King County and a co-author of the report.
NYC subway driver dies after train fire; police investigate
NEW YORK — A fire in a shopping cart on a New York City subway train led to the death of the conductor and injuries to several other people early Friday, and authorities are investigating it as a crime, officials said.
Fires were reported at three other stations along the same subway line, and authorities are investigating whether one person set them in an act of vandalism.
“We are investigating it as a criminal matter,” Deputy Chief Brian McGee said, adding that no arrests have been made.
The fire led to the death of the train’s driver, possibly of smoke inhalation, who was helping passengers to safety, officials said. The death came the day after two of his fellow New York City Transit employees fell victim to the coronavirus.
Autopsy results for the driver are pending.
The driver’s body was found on the tracks in front of the stopped train, they said.The 36-year-old conductor was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. His name was not released.
Pedestrian bridge falls onto Detroit freeway after collision
DETROIT — A truck collided with a pedestrian bridge early Friday in Detroit, sending a portion of the span onto a freeway and blocking traffic along part of the heavily traveled thoroughfare, authorities said.
No one was injured in the collapse onto westbound Interstate 94, Lt. Mike Shaw, a Michigan State Police spokesman, said in an email.
The freeway in both directions was closed after the collapse, which was caused by a truck apparently carrying a large load hitting the bridge at some point after 5 a.m, said Diane Cross, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Transportation.
“We believe it was pulled down by a high load hit, probably a car-hauler, but Michigan State Police still have to determine the cause of that,” she told The Associated Press.
Cross said the bridge would have to be demolished and that a company would be paid about $86,000 to remove the entire structure.
Texas man jailed for online threats against Pelosi
WICHITA FALLS, Texas — A Texas man faces federal charges after he made online posts threatening Democrats, including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, authorities said.
Gavin Weslee Blake Perry, 27, of Wichita Falls, was charged Wednesday with transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce.
According to federal prosecutors, Perry wrote on Facebook that Democrats, including Pelosi, “will be removed at any cost necessary and yes that means by death.”
Perry remained jailed Friday and court records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Federal prosecutors said Perry admitted making the Facebook posts and that he told law enforcement he did so because he wanted to warn Americans to beware of the government.
If convicted, Perry faces up to five years in prison.
—The Associated Press
