Joe Kennedy formally declares candidacy
BOSTON — U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III formally declared his candidacy for the U.S. Senate on Saturday, becoming the first member of the Kennedy political dynasty to run for the upper chamber of Congress from Massachusetts since Edward M. Kennedy in 1962.
The Democrat spoke to supporters gathered in a community center during a kickoff event in East Boston, where the Kennedy clan first settled after arriving from Ireland well over a century ago.
“Donald Trump has forced a long overdue reckoning in America, and how we respond will say everything about who we are,” Kennedy said. “We have to take on the broken system that gave rise to him in the first place — the outdated structures and old rules, the everyday oppressions and injustices that hold our people back.”
Area 51 organizer cancels show for lack of humans
HIKO, Nev. — The promoter of an event set up for Earthlings to party in the remote Nevada desert around the “Storm Area 51” internet craze canceled a Saturday show because of low attendance, while the host of a festival for several thousand people in the tiny town of Rachel said her show will go on.
“Area 51 Basecamp” organizer Keith Wright said that after drawing just 500 attendees at a Friday concert-and-vendors event planned for 5,000 at the Alien Research Center souvenir shop in Hiko, he had to pull the plug.
“We put on a safe event for the people that showed up,” Wright said. “But we had to make the decision today because it costs tens of thousands of dollars to staff each day.”
“It was a gamble financially,” he said. “We lost.”
Greece arrests suspect from 1985 hijacking
ATHENS, Greece — Greek police said Saturday they have arrested a suspect in the 1985 hijacking of a flight from Athens that became a multi-day ordeal and included the slaying of an American.
Police said a 65-year-old suspect in the hijacking was arrested Thursday on the island of Mykonos in response to a warrant from Germany.
Lt. Col. Theodoros Chronopoulos, a police spokesman, said that the hijacking case involved TWA Flight 847. The flight was commandeered by hijackers shortly after taking off from Athens on June 14, 1985.
Oktoberfest officially begins in Germany
BERLIN — The first keg was tapped, and the beer started flowing as the 186th Oktoberfest got underway Saturday in the southern German city of Munich.
Mayor Dieter Reiter inserted the tap in the first keg with two blows of a hammer and the cry of “O’zapt is” — “it’s tapped.” As tradition demands, he handed the first mug to Bavarian governor Markus Soeder.
Even before the waitresses started bringing the one-liter (two-pint) beer mugs to customers at noon, the festival grounds were so overcrowded that security guards allowed entry only for people with reservations in one of the beer tents.
Tour bus crashes, killing 4, injuring dozens
PANGUITCH, Utah — A tour bus crashed on a highway running through the red-rock landscape of southern Utah on Friday, killing four people from China and injuring dozens more.
The bus from Southern California rolled onto a guard rail, crushing its roof and ramming the rail’s vertical posts into the cab, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street said.
Three women and one man perished in the crash. Five passengers remained in critical condition Friday night, and the death toll could rise, he said.
The Associated Press
