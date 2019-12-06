3 fired for apparent Nazi salute in photo
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three people have been fired and 34 suspended after a photo surfaced of a West Virginia corrections officer trainee class giving what appears to be the Nazi salute, officials said Friday.
West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety Secretary Jeff Sandy said two training instructors and one cadet were fired after the agency released the image Thursday.
Thirty-four other employees, including the trainees in the photo, have been suspended without pay.
Elon Musk cleared of defamation
LOS ANGELES — Elon Musk defeated defamation allegations Friday from a British cave explorer who claimed he was branded a pedophile when the Tesla CEO called him “pedo guy” in an angry tweet.
Vernon Unsworth, who participated in the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped for weeks in a Thailand cave last year, had sought $190 million in damages from a man his lawyer called the “billionaire bully.”
It took less than an hour for an eight-person jury in Los Angeles federal court to reject Unsworth’s claim.
Musk said the verdict restored his faith in humanity as he left the court with a security detail.
Musk — who deleted the tweet and later apologized for it — had asserted the expression was nothing more than a flippant insult that meant “creepy old man,” not pedophile.
Alaska dentist rode hoverboard at work
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska dentist accused of fraud and unnecessarily sedating patients also performed a procedure while riding a wheeled, motorized vehicle known as a hoverboard, authorities said.
Prosecutors charged 34-year-old Seth Lookhart with felony Medicaid fraud and reckless endangerment.
A former patient testified Wednesday at his trial that she was angered when an investigator showed her an unauthorized 2016 video of Lookhart extracting one of her teeth while she was sedated and he was riding the hoverboard.
Veronica Wilhelm was “pretty livid” about the dentist’s actions, she testified.
Amazon says delivery times back to normal
NEW YORK — Amazon said Friday that it’s back to delivering its packages on time after bad weather and a rush of orders caused some delays earlier in the week.
Amazon said it received a record amount of orders on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when it offered steep discounts. And much of the Midwest experienced strong winds and snow at the end of the Thanksgiving weekend, causing hundreds of flight cancellations and making deliveries difficult.
— The Associated Press
