New York City man dies from beating in robbery
NEW YORK — A 60-year-old man who was kicked and punched while defending his partner during a $1 mugging on Christmas Eve has died.
Juan Fresnada died Friday afternoon at the Bronx hospital where he was taken in critical condition after the mugging early Tuesday, the New York Police Department said Saturday. Officers have released surveillance photos and videos in hopes of pinpointing suspects.
His partner, Byron Caceres, told the Daily News of New York that Fresnada suffered the fatal blows while trying to spare him and urging him to run to safety, which he did.
He “tried to defend me,” Caceres, 29, told the newspaper Wednesday. He said he had been unable to summon help because he doesn’t have a cellphone. No contact information for him could immediately be found Saturday.
Police said the two men were walking in the Morrisania neighborhood of the Bronx around 1:30 a.m. when several muggers approached them and demanded their property. When they refused, they were attacked.
Surveillance video clips released by police show a man grabbing another man’s shirt and swinging him to the ground, then hitting him.
Two killed in shooting while filming music video
HOUSTON — Two men were killed and seven others were wounded by gunfire when a group filming a rap music video was “ambushed” near Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
The Harris County sheriff’s office said Saturday morning that 20-year-old Gonzalo Gonzalez and 22-year-old Jonathan Jimenez died at the scene Friday night. The sheriff’s office said the seven injured were taken to hospitals and ranged in age from 17 to 23.
The sheriff’s office said Saturday that they did not know a motive or have any suspects.
“We don’t know if there was a beef going on or what exactly happened,” Gonzalez said at a news conference just after the shooting.
“We know it was a rap video that was being filmed out here but beyond that we don’t know who the performers or who was involved in it, just that there was a large group out there,” he said.
The sheriff said authorities received a call about a drive-by shooting around 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to what Gonzalez characterized as a residential neighborhood just north of Houston, where a group of males had been making the video in an office parking lot.
Times Square New Year’s Eve to highlight climate change
NEW YORK — This year’s New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square will spotlight efforts to combat climate change when high school science teachers and students press the button that begins the famous 60-second ball drop and countdown to next year.
“On New Year’s Eve, we look back and reflect on the dominant themes of the past year, and seek hope and inspiration as we look forward,” Times Square Alliance President Tim Tompkins said in a statement Saturday announcing the plan. The honorees, he said, “are working to solve this global problem through science.”
Jared Fox, who teaches at the Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School, and seniors Ricardo Herrera and Diane Arevalo are working on a clean-air and greening project in the school’s Upper Manhattan neighborhood.
Aida Rosenbaum, a Bronx Latin School teacher, and seniors Daniel Soto and Van Troy Ulloa led a fundraising walk to raise money for places without clean water.
Young climate activists gained new prominence this year, when Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg sparked school strikes around the world after she began skipping class to press for more action on fighting global warming.
Avalanche kills woman, two children in Italy
ROME — An avalanche killed a woman and two children who were skiing on a glacier in the Italian Alps on Saturday.
One of the children, severely injured, had been taken by helicopter to a hospital. Italian RAI state TV reported the child later died.
Both children were 7 years old. At least one other skier was injured.
Alpine rescue corps spokesman Walter Milan said three helicopters, including one from nearby Austria, were involved in a search for any other possible victims of the avalanche in the Senales valley. There were no reports of missing skiers.
