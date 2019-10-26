Drug Take Back Day includes vaping tools
More than medication was collected during Saturday’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
For the first time, vaping devices and cartridges also are being accepted for disposal.
The federal Drug Enforcement Administration says the change stemmed from concerns across about illnesses and death associated with vaping and the high rate of vaping among young people.
More than 1,600 people, many of them teens and adults, have been sickened in a national vaping illness outbreak that appears to have started in March. At least 34 have died.
50-carat diamond stolen from show
TOKYO — Japanese police are investigating a $1.84 million diamond allegedly stolen from an international jewelry trade show near Tokyo.
The 50-carat diamond was last seen sitting inside a glass showcase at 5 p.m. Thursday. An hour later, just after closing time, the diamond was gone and the jewelry case was unlocked, according to police.
Police said Saturday they suspect the alleged theft took place sometime in the final hour of the crowded exhibit at Yokohama, near Tokyo. The sparkly stone, exhibited by a company in Saitama, north of Tokyo, was the only item missing. Nobody has been arrested.
Investigators are checking security camera footage that showed a man reaching toward a showcase during the suspected time.
Deputy shot in alleged road-rage incident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An off-duty sheriff’s deputy has been shot and wounded in an apparent road-rage incident in Columbus.
Columbus police say 47-year-old Franklin County Deputy Jim Church was shot in the cheek around 11 p.m. Friday while driving home after having his dog groomed.
Police say the suspect became angry about how Church was driving, pulled up alongside Church’s personal vehicle and fired five shots into it.
Church was taken to a Columbus hospital and is expected to recover.
Harvard grad students vote to strike
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Graduate students at Harvard University have voted to authorize a strike, but no date has been set for any walkout.
The union represents close to 5,000 teaching and research assistants. It says it is at an impasse with the school on issues including pay, benefits and protections from discrimination.
Members voted 2,425 to 254 over the past week to give the bargaining committee the power to call a strike.
The Associated Press
