India loses contact with lunar lander
NEW DELHI — India’s attempt to land an unmanned spacecraft on the Moon ended in an apparent failure on Saturday, but its space agency said most mission objectives were met and efforts would continue to contact the lander.
Communication between the Vikram lander and the ground station of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in the southern city of Bengaluru was lost minutes before a scheduled landing in a previously unexplored region of the Moon.
Efforts to contact the lander will continue for the next 14 days, ISRO chairman K Sivan told state-run television channel Doordarshan.
The soft landing near the lunar South Pole would have been a triumph for the Indian space program and would have made India the fourth country to have landed on the Moon after the United States, Russia and China.
Cause of dog deaths remains a mystery
HELSINKI — Norwegian authorities haven’t been able to detect the cause behind an unexplained disease that is estimated to have killed dozens of dogs in the country in recent days, officials said Saturday.
The Norwegian Food Safety Authority said that it had been informed of another six cases of dogs falling ill, with two them already dead, all with the same symptoms of vomiting and bloody diarrhea.
The disease seemed “very serious for a dog. But we don’t know yet whether this is contagious or just a series of individual cases,” agency spokesman Ole-Herman Tronerud told public broadcaster NRK.
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners
MOSCOW — Russia and Ukraine conducted a major prisoner exchange that freed 35 people detained in each country and flew them to the other, a deal that could help advance Russia-Ukraine relations and end five years of fighting in Ukraine’s east.
The trade involved some of the highest-profile prisoners caught in a standoff between Ukraine and Russia.
Most of the ex-detainees appeared to be in good physical condition, although one struggled down the steps on crutches and another was held by the arms as he slowly navigated the steps.
Typhoon causes at least three deaths
SEOUL, South Korea — One of the most powerful typhoons to ever hit South Korea swept along the country’s coast on Saturday, toppling trees, grounding planes and causing at least three deaths before moving on to North Korea.
Typhoon Lingling knocked out power to more than 161,000 homes across South Korea, including on the southern island of Jeju, which was lashed by the storm overnight, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.
After hitting Jeju, the storm remained offshore as it moved up South Korea’s west coast before making landfall in North Korea in the afternoon.
The Associated Press
