Police doubtful noose factored into Wisconsin brewery shootings
MADISON, Wis. — Someone put a noose several years ago on the locker of a Wisconsin brewery employee who opened fire on his co-workers last week, the brewery operator said Wednesday. Police quickly warned that it’s too early to conclude that racism was a factor in the attack.
Anthony Ferrill, an electrician at the sprawling Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee, fatally shot five co-workers before killing himself on the brewery grounds last week. His motive remains unknown. Ferrill was black. Four of the victims were white. The fifth was Latino.
Milwaukee police said in a statement Wednesday that detectives are still investigating and so far “neither race nor racism has been identified as a factor in this incident.” They also said they haven’t yet found anything that suggests the victims were involved in any racist behavior toward Ferrill.
But they cautioned that the investigation into the Feb. 26 shooting is still ongoing.
Coronavirus outbreak delays release of Bond film ‘No Time to Die’
LOS ANGELES — The release of the James Bond film “No Time to Die” has been pushed back several months because of global concerns about coronavirus.
MGM, Universal and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced on Twitter Wednesday that the film would be pushed back from its April release to November 2020.
The announcement cited consideration of the global theatrical marketplace in the decision to delay the release of the film. “No Time To Die” will now hit theaters in the U.K. on Nov. 12 and worldwide on Nov. 25.
The Bond films make a significant portion of their profits from international markets. The last film, “Spectre,” made more than $679 million from overseas theaters in 2015 with more than $84 million of that total coming from China.
Concerns had already been brewing around the imminent release and the global outbreak. Publicity plans in China, Japan and South Korea had previously been canceled.
And on Monday, the popular James Bond fan site MI6-HQ published an open letter to the producers urging them to delay the film’s rollout.
Twitter testing disappearing tweets in hopes of adding users
SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter is starting to test tweets that disappear after 24 hours, although initially only in Brazil.
The company says the ephemeral tweets, which it calls “fleets” because of their fleeting nature, are designed to allay the concerns of new users who might be turned off by the public and permanent nature of normal tweets.
Fleets can’t be retweeted and they won’t have “likes.” People can respond to them, but the replies show up as direct messages to the original tweeter, not as a public response, turning any back-and-forth into a private conversation instead of a public discussion.
Despite having high-profile users such as President Donald Trump, Twitter has lagged behind other tech powerhouses like Facebook and Google in terms of user growth and advertising revenue. Twitter is hoping that by offering disappearing tweets, people will be more likely to share casual, everyday thoughts — and to do so more often.
The new feature is reminiscent of Instagram and Facebook “stories” and Snapchat’s snaps, which let users post short-lived photos and messages. Such features are increasingly popular with social-media users looking for smaller groups and more private chats.
