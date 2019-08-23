West Virginia AG sues opioid makers, says they hid risks
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s top prosecutor filed suits Friday against the major opioid makers Johnson & Johnson and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA for misrepresenting the risks of their painkilling drugs.
The separate suits filed in Boone County, West Virginia, by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey accuse the drugmakers of violating the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act and seek monetary penalties. Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Teva sister company Cephalon are also named as defendants.
Morrisey says the companies engaged in strategic campaigns to deceive prescribers.
Teva told doctors that patients could take increasingly strong opioids without disclosing the rising risk of addiction, according to the lawsuit. The company disguised its marketing efforts through third-party advocates and professional associations, Morrisey said.
Johnson & Johnson, through Janssen, is also accused of downplaying the dangers of painkillers, distributing patient education guides that sought to dispel the “myth” that opioids are addictive.
U.S. to open Greenland consulate amid increased interest
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is planning to open a U.S. consulate in Greenland for the first time in decades amid increased strategic and economic interest in the Danish territory.
The State Department says in a letter to Congress that re-establishing a consulate in Nuuk is part of a broader plan to increase the U.S. presence in the arctic.
A copy of the letter was obtained Friday by The Associated Press.
The U.S. has a “strategic interest in enhancing political, economic, and commercial relationships across the Arctic region,” said the letter to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
President Donald Trump sparked a diplomatic dispute with U.S.-ally Denmark this week after he proposed that the U.S. buy Greenland and the Danish government rejected the idea.
Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen called it an “absurd discussion.” Trump fired back that her comments were “nasty” and he canceled a planned trip to Denmark.
Candidate: Michigan city should be as white ‘as possible’
MARYSVILLE, Mich. — A city council candidate in Michigan said Friday she has no plans to end her campaign after shocking a public forum when she said she wants to keep her community white “as much as possible.”
Jean Cramer made the comment Thursday in response to a question about diversity in Marysville, a city in St. Clair County, 55 miles (88 kilometers) northeast of Detroit. The Times Herald in Port Huron said she’s one of five candidates running for three council seats in November.
More than 90% of Marysville’s 9,700-person population is white.
During a follow-up interview Friday outside her Marysville home, Cramer doubled down on her statements. She said if there is a biracial marriage in their family, she could understand why her stance might upset her neighbors.
“Because those people don’t know the other side of it,” she said. “For whatever reason, I’ve heard, they love each other, whatever, but there’s also such a thing as remaining single. People don’t necessarily have to get married, and, if they love somebody, love them single. There’s nothing wrong with that.”
Domingo to return to the stage amid harassment allegations
MILAN — Placido Domingo returns to the stage at the Salzburg Festival this weekend to perform for the first time since multiple women accused the opera legend of sexual harassment in allegations brought to light by The Associated Press.
Two opera houses in the United States have canceled performances, but no European opera house has taken Domingo off the bill. Instead, some colleagues and venues there have come to his defense, resisting what they see as a rush to judgment.
The 78-year-old Domingo has received the full support from Salzburg Festival management and his co-stars ahead of Sunday’s performance of Verdi’s “Luisa Miller,” in which the famous tenor will sing the baritone title role.
Festival President Helga Rabl-Stadler said in a statement confirming the engagement that, “I would find it wrong and morally reprehensible to make irreversible judgments at this point, and to base decisions on such judgments.” She also cited Domingo’s famous amiability, observed over 25 years, adding “had the accusations against him been voiced inside the Festspielhaus in Salzburg, I am sure I would have heard of it.”
Cramer, 67, contends the bible backs her beliefs and asserts she doesn’t believe she is a racist, despite the condemnation of her views.
