Va. deputy shoots, kills man after chase
SALEM, Va. — A man was shot and killed by a deputy in Virginia after exchanging gunfire with a law enforcement officer.
The Virginia State Police said in a news release that the case began on Friday morning when the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office went to investigate a call about a suspicious vehicle parked along a road in a rural area of Buchanan.
A deputy discovered a man at a campsite just off the road.
When the deputy approached, the man displayed a gun and began shooting, according to the news release.
Police say that the man ran away into a heavily wooded area after the deputy returned fire. The deputy was not injured.
The sheriff’s office then established a perimeter and conducted a concentrated search. Deputies again encountered the suspect and one of them fired at him.
The Virginia State Police say that he was treated at the scene by EMS but died of his injuries. The man’s name wasn’t released pending an autopsy and identification.
Tornado rips through Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. — A tornado ripped through northeast Arkansas on Saturday, leaving three people hurt after hitting commercial and residential areas in the college town of Jonesboro.
The three people reported injured were hospitalized, Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Presley said the tornado did major damage at the Mall at Turtle Creek and Jonesboro Municipal Airport.
“Police are doing search and rescue on vehicles right now,” Presley said. “We have red lights out all over town as well.”
Most stores in the Mall at Turtle Creek were closed Saturday to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Fauci honored by doughnut likeness
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An upstate New York doughnut shop is featuring the likeness of the doctor leading the country’s battle with coronavirus on its sweet treats.
Donuts Delite in Rochester began selling hundreds of doughnuts with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s face, surrounded by white frosting and topped off with patriotic sprinkles.
The exclusive treats have been selling “like crazy” since the store put them on display Monday, according to Nick Semeraro, franchisee of the café.
The shop’s decision was inspired by the 79-year-old doctor’s straightforward communication style and calm demeanor.
More national parks close their gates
SALT LAKE CITY — Three more of America’s most popular national parks have closed their gates as pressure mounts on superintendents to prevent crowded trails that could lead to more spread of the coronavirus even as the Trump administration sticks to its decision to waive entrance fees at the parks.
Glacier in Montana and Arches and Canyonlands in Utah announced their decisions to close Friday night just days after several other well-known parks such as Yellowstone, Grand Teton and the Great Smoky Mountains did the same.
—The Associated Press
