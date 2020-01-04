Queen Elizabeth, heirs release new photo
LONDON — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has marked the start of the decade with a new formal photograph of her and the first three heirs to the throne: son Prince Charles, grandson Prince William and great-grandson Prince George.
The portrait of the four was taken in Buckingham Palace’s throne room a week before Christmas. The palace released it on Saturday night.
For the photo, Elizabeth, wearing a white dress with a blue brooch and with a signature handbag hanging from her forearm, stood in the front. Charles posed with an arm around George’s shoulder as the two stood next to the queen on a red-carpeted step. William was behind the monarch on her other side.
It’s only the second time Buckingham Palace has issued a portrait of the queen and her three heirs together.
The first, taken by the same photographer, was released 2016 to mark Elizabeth’s 90th birthday and used on commemorative stamps.
Rod Stewart and son accused of battery
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Rock icon Rod Stewart and his son are facing simple battery charges after an altercation with a security guard during a private event in a children’s area at The Breakers hotel in Palm Beach on New Year’s Eve, according to court records.
Security guard Jessie Dixon told Palm Beach police officers that Stewart’s group was at the check-in table for a private party that they weren’t authorized to attend, a police report said.
Dixon said the group became loud and began causing a scene. Dixon, 33, told investigators he put his hand on the younger Stewart’s chest and told him to back up and make space, the report said.
That’s when Sean Stewart, the rock star’s 39-year-old son, got “nose to nose” with Dixon.
Sean Stewart then shoved Dixon backwards. Rod Stewart, 74, punched Dixon in his “left rib cage area” with a closed fist, the report said.
Dixon signed an affidavit saying that he wanted to press charges against the Stewarts.
Rod and Sean Stewart were issued notices to appear in court on Feb. 5.
Woman sues after camel-riding accident
DEDHAM, Mass. — A woman is suing TripAdvisor after a runaway camel tossed her to the ground during a tour in Morocco.
Breanne Ayala, 24, is accusing Massachusetts-based TripAdvisor and its subsidiary Viator of negligence and breach of contract for failing to ensure the camel tour company was operating safely, The Boston Globe reported on Friday, citing the lawsuit. The suit was filed in Norfolk Superior Court on Monday.
Ayala, who is from New Jersey, and her family booked a sunset camel tour in Marrakech, Morocco, through Viator. Ayala claims she and her family did not receive a safety briefing before the tour in January 2018.
A spokeswoman for TripAdvisor declined to comment on the pending litigation.
During the tour, one of the handlers told Ayala that the camel she was riding was pregnant and was about a month away from giving birth, according to the lawsuit.
The camel ran off from the caravan, causing Ayala to fall and break her arm. The handlers waited to call an ambulance until the tour company owner arrived an hour later, according to the suit.
Ayala underwent surgery in Morocco and was hospitalized for two days.
Atlanta-bound plane slides off runway
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Delta Air Lines plane slid off a taxiway amid icy conditions Saturday morning at an airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Airport officials said Flight 1770 was headed for Atlanta when it left the taxiway around 6:15 a.m. No injuries were reported, nor was there any damage to the plane.
Conditions were icy at the time of the incident, but Airport Director Marty Piette told the Green Bay Press-Gazette that he wasn’t sure if that’s what caused the plane to slide off the taxiway. He said airport staff were aware of the icy conditions and treated the taxiway with sand and alerted pilots of the icy and slippery conditions.
Freezing drizzle was blamed for several crashes on northeastern Wisconsin roads Saturday morning.
The 107 passengers were bused back to the airport for rebooking on other flights.
Actress defends tweet apologizing to Iran
NEW YORK — Rose McGowan’s tweet that apologized on behalf of the U.S. to Iran for “disrespecting their flag and people” in the wake of an airstrike that killed the country’s top general was not anti-American, the actress said.
“I don’t support Iran over America. I want America to be better,” McGowan said during an exclusive interview with The Associated Press.
Her tweet read: “Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us.”
She faced outrage over Friday’s Twitter post, with some suggesting she move to Iran.
The Associated Press
