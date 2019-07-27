Chile plant to be tested in space
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. — It’ll be one giant leap for chile-kind.
A hybrid version of a New Mexico chile plant has been selected to be grown in space as part of a NASA experiment.
The chile, from Española, New Mexico, is tentatively scheduled to be launched to the International Space Station for testing in March 2020, the Albuquerque Journal reports .
A NASA group is testing how to produce food beyond the Earth’s atmosphere, and the chile plant was created with input from Jacob Torres — an Española native and NASA researcher.
Torres said the point of sending the chiles into space is to demonstrate how NASA’s Advanced Plant Habitat — which recreates environmental needs for plant growth like Co2, humidity and lighting — works not only for leafy greens, but for fruiting crops, as well.
700 rescued from train in floodwaters
NEW DELHI — Rescuers in India on Saturday safely evacuated all 700 passengers from a train after it got stuck in monsoon floodwaters between two stations near Mumbai, the country’s home minister said.
A statement by India’s disaster management office in Maharashtra state said the Mahalaxmi Express train got stuck due to flooding of the tracks.
Home Minister Amit Shah said on Twitter that all of the passengers had been rescued safely.
The National Disaster Response Force and the navy earlier launched a rescue operation after authorities warned passengers not to move. The first group of 150 passengers was rescued after the train had been stranded for nine hours in the area, which is about 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Mumbai.
The train had departed from Mumbai around 8:15 p.m. Friday before it got stuck at 3 a.m. Saturday.
Baby found dead in Applebee’s trash can
IRVING, Texas — Police in suburban Dallas are investigating the death of a newborn, who investigators say was left in a trash can after being born inside a restaurant’s bathroom.
Irving police say the infant was found Friday afternoon inside the bathroom of an Applebee’s restaurant.
Investigators believe the baby was born in the bathroom and was put in a trash can. Authorities haven’t said whether or not the baby was stillborn.
Police say the baby’s mother then left the restaurant and that they’re still looking for her.
Man who faked his death arrested
SALINAS, Calif. — A Scottish man who authorities say faked his death off California’s Carmel coast to avoid rape charges back home has been arrested, authorities announced Friday.
Kim Vincent Avis, 55, also known as Ken Gordon-Avis, was arrested in Colorado Springs, Colo., last week and is being held by the U.S. Marshals Service, Cmdr. Kathy Pallozolo with the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said. The Associated Press identified him as Kim Gordon.
Gordon’s 17-year-old son reported that his father vanished Feb. 25 after going for a nighttime swim in treacherous waters in Monterey. Searchers found no trace of Gordon at Monastery Beach, sometimes dubbed “Mortuary Beach” for its deadly reputation. After three days searching, detectives began to suspect a hoax.
They say the son’s account lacked crucial details, and he couldn’t explain how the two got to California’s central coast after traveling by air from Scotland to Los Angeles.
