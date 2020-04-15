Man killed in firefight with FBI allegedly planning a bombing
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri man who investigators say was planning to bomb a Kansas City-area hospital was distressed by the government’s response to the coronavirus crisis and motivated by racial, religious and anti-government animus, according to newly unsealed court documents.
Timothy Wilson, 36, of Raymore, died March 24 in a firefight with FBI agents serving a probable cause arrest warrant. The plot was reminiscent of the 1995 bombing of a federal building in Oklahoma City. Wilson first talked of plans for an attack in April or June, but FBI agents say he moved up that timeline as the coronavirus made its way to Missouri.
The violent take-down followed a long-running domestic terrorism investigation that began in 2019 with Wilson’s encrypted communications about bomb-building with Jarrett William Smith, a 24-year-old Army infantry soldier who faces prison for distributing bomb-making information through social media.
Among details in court records unsealed last week was that Wilson considered attacking the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., before settling on a plan to park a vehicle loaded with explosives and detonate it in the parking lot of Belton Regional Medical Center in Cass County, the Kansas City Star reported.
Two doctors accused of stealing Trump flag
GULF BREEZE, Fla. — Deputies in Florida said two doctors stole a campaign flag supporting President Donald Trump from their neighbor’s property.
Geoffrey Michael Fraiche, 41, and Laura Ann Webb-Fraiche, 38, allegedly took the flag on April 7 while their two children were with them, news outlets reported. A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s report said they used a ladder to pull it down.
Both Fraiche and Webb-Fraiche are gynecologists working in different Pensacola hospitals, WKRG-TV reported. They were charged with several crimes, including trespassing and larceny, and released from the county jail.
Branding company sues Ayesha Curry for proceeds
LOS ANGELES — A celebrity branding company on Wednesday sued Ayesha Curry, the food and lifestyle personality and wife of NBA star Stephen Curry, seeking more than $10 million for breach of contract.
Flutie Entertainment said in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court that the five years it spent with Ayesha Curry brought “significant and unprecedented results.” Those include helping Curry land a Food Network show and a hosting role on ABC’s “Great American Baking Show,” as well as producing a bestselling cookbook and launching several food-based businesses.
But the suit alleges that in the 11 months since terminating the relationship she has denied the company its share of proceeds from the businesses, deliberately slowed down new enterprises, took away a top employee and “essentially gutted and devalued Flutie Entertainment’s interests.”
The Associated Press
