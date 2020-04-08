Person killed while learning to clean gun
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — A 19-year-old in South Carolina was shot and killed Tuesday night by someone who was cleaning a loaded gun, police said.
Goose Creek police responded to an apartment building about 10 p.m. and found the victim fatally shot, Police Capt. Tom Hill told news outlets.
Another person at the home had been teaching the victim how to clean the gun when it went off and struck the 19-year-old, news outlets reported, citing police.
Officials said the person suspected of pulling the trigger was cooperating with officers.
Body of boy found in Chesapeake Bay
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Authorities recovered the body of a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend on Wednesday, two days after the body of the boy’s mother was found in the water after a canoeing accident.
The body of 8-year-old Gideon McKean was found in roughly 25 feet of water more than 2 miles south of his grandmother’s residence in Shady Side, Md., where he and his mother had launched the canoe, according to a news release from the state Natural Resources Police.
The body of Gideon’s mother — 40-year-old Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, was recovered Monday about 2,000 feet from where the boy’s body was recovered, police said. The search for the missing mother and son lasted five days and included the use of underwater imaging sonar technology.
The search started Thursday after authorities responded to a report of two people on a canoe in the Chesapeake Bay who appeared to be overtaken by strong winds.
Truck driver pleads guilty to manslaughter
LONDON — A truck driver accused in the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants whose bodies were found inside a refrigerated container that had been hauled to England pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday.
Maurice Robinson, 25, of Craigavon in Northern Ireland, entered the plea at Central London Criminal Court. Robinson appeared in court via video link alongside four co-defendants.
The bodies of the 39 people were found in the container at the back of the truck on Oct. 23.. Police investigating the case found the 31 male and eight female victims were all from Vietnam and ranged in age from 15 to 44, including 10 teenagers.
Police said they died of a combination of a lack of oxygen and overheating in an enclosed space. The victims came from impoverished villages in Vietnam and are believed to have paid people smugglers to take them on risky journey to better lives abroad.
Huge bridge in Tuscany collapses; no one hurt
ROME — A huge bridge section has collapsed in Tuscany, the latest case of Italy’s infrastructure crumbling after years of neglect.
Police roped off the access road to the bridge over the Magra River in Albiano Magra in the province of Massa Carrara, according to Carabinieri footage of the scene Wednesday.
Given Italy’s coronavirus lockdown, there were only two trucks on the provincial road at the time.
The Anas road agency had sent inspectors to the bridge last year after a crack developed following heavy rains. The section was cleared for further use, Italian agency ANSA said.
—The Associated Press
