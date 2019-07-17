Ocasio-Cortez has big week
on social media metrics
NEW YORK — Judging by the social media metrics, it was a big week for the campaign of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Oh, wait.
She’s not running for president. But the Democratic representative from Queens dwarfed the Democrats who are actually seeking President Donald Trump’s job in a measurement of social media interactions with news articles by the tracking firm NewsWhip. The statistics were first reported by Axios.
For the week that ended on Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez, who is known as AOC, had attracted 4.8 million such interactions, NewsWhip said. By comparison, all of the Democrats running for president reached a combined 6.5 million. California Sen. Kamala Harris had 1.2 million to lead the way, with Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren getting around a million each.
Given how Trump’s tweets about Ocasio-Cortez and three of her colleagues have dominated the news since they were first made Sunday, that picture doesn’t appear likely to change much this week.
“They can’t get a breath because all of the oxygen is gone,” said Fox News Channel’s Harris Faulkner on Wednesday.
NBC posts video of Trump at party with Epstein in 1992
WASHINGTON — Video footage unearthed by NBC News shows Donald Trump and wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein chatting at a party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in 1992.
NBC said the video posted Wednesday was recorded as part of a profile of Trump, who was newly divorced at the time.
It shows the future president surrounded by women, whom NBC identifies as cheerleaders for the Buffalo Bills.
Later in the video, Epstein arrives at Trump’s Florida estate, and the two men are seen talking and gesturing at the women on the dance floor.
Epstein is currently in jail, facing federal charges in New York of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls in the early 2000s. His indictment, unsealed last week, shows conspiracy and sex trafficking charges that could result in up to 45 years in prison if convicted. He has pleaded not guilty.
New emojis show images of more human diversity
Apple and Google are rolling out dozens of new emoji that include cute critters, of course, but also expand the number of images of human diversity.
Apple Inc. is releasing new variants of its holding hands emoji that allow people to pick any combination of skin tone and gender, 75 possible combinations in all. There are also wheelchairs, prosthetic arms and legs, as well as a new guide dog and an ear with a hearing aid.
And then there’s the sloth, the flamingo, the skunk, the orangutan, as well as a new yawning emoji.
Google, meanwhile, will offer 71 versions of couples with different skin tones once the additions are completed. Google is also adding an emoji for the Diya lamp so that Diwali can be celebrated alongside Christmas and Thanksgiving.
