Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine gets 2 years in prison
NEW YORK — The rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday by a judge who said his extraordinary cooperation with prosecutors let him dodge potential decades in prison but did not absolve him entirely for using a violent gang as his “personal hit squad.”
The 23-year-old performer, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, could have faced a mandatory minimum 37 years in prison for crimes that included orchestrating a shooting in which an innocent bystander was wounded.
In addition to the drastically reduced prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer also fined him $35,000 and ordered him to perform 300 hours of community service after he pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges accusing him of joining and directing violence by the gang known as Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.
Tekashi 6ix9ine has already served 13 months and will be released in late 2020.
Right whale calf spotted off coast
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The first newborn right whale of the winter calving season has been spotted off the coast of Georgia.
The critically endangered whales migrate each winter to warmer waters of the southeastern U.S. coast to give birth. Scientists estimate just over 400 North Atlantic right whales remain, making each newborn calf crucial to avoiding extinction.
An aerial survey team spotted the first mother-and-calf pair of the 2019-2020 season Monday in waters off Sapelo Island, about 50 miles south of Savannah, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said in a news release.
Mecedes Benz to pay $13M fine for lapses
DETROIT — Mercedes Benz will pay a $13 million penalty to U.S. safety regulators for a string of reporting failures involving recalled vehicles.
The German automaker agreed to the payment in a settlement with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Last year the agency opened an investigation into recall reporting lapses by Mercedes involving more than 1.4 million vehicles.
The investigation covered allegations of recall notification letters being sent too slowly to vehicle owners as well as slow reporting of safety problems to the agency.
The settlement also addresses flaws with the operation and functionality of Mercedes’ internet site that lets vehicle owners check for recalls by their vehicle identification numbers, the agency said Wednesday in a statement.
The Associated Press
