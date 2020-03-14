Canadian hostages released unharmed
DAKAR, Senegal — A Canadian woman and an Italian man who had been kidnapped in December 2018 in Burkina Faso have been released in good health, according to the United Nations peacekeeping mission in neighboring Mali.
Quebec resident Edith Blais and Italian Luca Tacchetto had been traveling by car in the southwest of Burkina Faso when all communication with their families abruptly ended on Dec. 15, 2018. Burkina Faso’s security situation had been deteriorating in the year before their abduction and has gotten increasingly worse in the past year. Al-Qaida and Islamic State-linked groups are active in Burkina Faso.
Mali’s U.N. peacekeeping spokesman Olivier Salgado said the two were brought to the MINUSMA based in Kidal in a civilian car on Friday. There they were taken in by the U.N. peacekeeping mission. On Saturday, the two flew to Bamako and have met with the head of MINUSMA, Mali’s president, other Malian authorities and the Canadian ambassador.
Apple closing stores outside of China
LONDON — Tech giant Apple is closing its stores outside of China for two weeks and will only sell online as part of efforts to fight the global viral pandemic.
“In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” CEO Tim Cook tweeted Saturday. “Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery.”
In a lengthier online statement, Cook said that Apple’s stores in China have all now reopened and what the company has learned there has helped it develop “best practices that are assisting enormously in our global response.”
One of the lessons Apple learned in China is that “the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’ transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance,” he said.
Police say man fired shots at school van
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with attempted homicide after, authorities say, he camouflaged himself in the woods and shot at a school van with children inside.
Police arrested Bryon Benetas, 41, after finding him Tuesday in a wooded area in Shenango Township with two guns, WPXI reported.
Officials said the van with seven students on board was driving on Route 65 on Tuesday afternoon when two bullets shattered a side window, passed through the van and exited through a window on the other side.
— The Associated Press
