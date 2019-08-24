U.S. Rep. Byrd won’t run for reelection
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct has told his Republican colleagues that he won’t run for reelection in 2020.
The Tennessean reports state Rep. David Byrd announced his decision during a closed-door caucus meeting shortly before the start of Friday’s special legislative session. The newspaper’s story says a reporter heard the discussion, which took place in the legislative library.
Byrd has attracted increased scrutiny for more than a year after being accused by three women of sexual misconduct three decades ago when he was a high school teacher and coach. He was never charged. Two women alleged Byrd inappropriately touched them. The third said Byrd tried to.
Byrd has not outright denied the allegations, but has said he’s sorry if he hurt or emotionally upset any of his students.
Son joins father with capital murder charges
SINTON, Texas — A South Texas man who along with his father are accused in the shooting deaths of four individuals at a toddler’s birthday party in 2018 has been indicted on capital murder charges.
The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports 21-year-old Ronnie Rodriguez Jr. was being held without bond Saturday after being indicted two days earlier. Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Rodriguez.
His father, 38-year-old Ronnie Rodriguez Sr., was indicted on capital murder charges in December and remains jailed.
Eddie Money has esophageal cancer
NEW YORK — Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer. The singer known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight” says his fate is in “God’s hands.”
Money’s comments appear in a video released Saturday from his AXS TV reality series “Real Money.” The full episode airs Sept. 12.
In the video, Money says he discovered he had cancer after what he thought was a routine checkup. The 70-year-old, whose real name is Edward Mahoney, learned that the disease had spread to his liver and lymph nodes.
Money said it hit him “really, really hard.”
Russia sends robot
to space station
MOSCOW — Russia has sent a humanoid robot to the International Space Station as part of tests on a new rocket that is expected to replace the current vehicle.
The Soyuz capsule, which typically carries a space crew, blasted off from the Russia-leased launch pad in Kazakhstan at 8.38 a.m. on Thursday carrying the Fedor robot.
The capsule was launched by a new Soyuz 2.1a rocket, which has only been used to launch unmanned vehicles. The new booster rocket is expected to replace the Soyuz-FG rocket next year.
The robot, which was in the commander’s seat, holding a small Russian flag in its right hand, sent out a tweet shortly after the orbiting saying that the first part of onboard tests went as planned.
Trump: ‘chosen one’ comment was a joke
WASHINGTON — The “chosen one” says never mind.
President Donald Trump raised some eyebrows earlier this week when he glanced heavenward and referred to himself as “the chosen one” to take on China.
He took the comment back Friday.
When a reporter asked Trump what he had meant by referring to himself as the “chosen one,” the president looked annoyed.
“You know exactly when I meant,” Trump said. “It was sarcasm. It was joking. We were all smiling. And a question like that is just fake news.”
Fourth tropical storm this season forms
MIAMI — A newly formed tropical depression has strengthened into the fourth tropical storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Dorian is moving west and could reach hurricane strength Tuesday.
At 5 p.m., the storm’s center was located at about 725 miles east-southeast of Barbados and was moving west at 12 mph. Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph.
Dennis Feltgen of the hurricane center said that it’s too early to tell exactly what path the storm will take.
Residents of the central and northern Lesser Antilles should monitor the storm’s progress.
