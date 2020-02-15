2 women accused of plot to steal baby
TACOMA, Wash. — A Washington woman and her teenage daughter are suspected of drugging a new mother after posing as photographers in an elaborate plot to kidnap the mother’s newborn baby, authorities say.
Detectives for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department believe the woman wanted to steal a baby to raise as her own.
On Friday, Pierce County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 38-year-old who they say goes by several names including Juliette Parker, and her 16-year-old daughter on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and assault.
The investigation began Feb. 5 after the victim called 911 and told dispatchers she believed she’d been drugged. The victim reported she was vomiting, feeling numb, drowsy and unstable on her feet.
Man gets year in prison for mistreating dog
FREEHOLD, N.J. — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to a year in prison for leaving his girlfriend’s young dog in a cage at water’s edge in a rising tide.
Aaron Davis, 36, wanted revenge against his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, who had given her the dog, prosecutors have alleged. Jurors in December acquitted him of the most serious animal cruelty count, that he attempted to kill the dog, but convicted him of a less serious cruelty count.
The dog was rescued after someone walking a dog in Veterans Memorial Park in Highlands spotted the animal cowering in the cage.
Mating snakes cause town to close lake
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Florida city shut down a section of a lake Thursday after receiving reports of swarming snakes. Turns out, the slithery creatures were just celebrating Valentine’s Day a little early.
The Lakeland Parks & Recreation department wrote on its Facebook page that a group of non-venomous water snakes congregated to mate near a traffic roundabout. It included one photo of the lake shoreline, and a closeup shot of a brown snake nestled in leaves.
14-year-old charged as adult in fatal mugging
NEW YORK — A 14-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with fatally stabbing a first-year Barnard College student two months ago in a Morningside Park mugging gone savagely wrong, police said Saturday.
Rashaun Weaver was charged as an adult with murder and robbery for knifing Tessa Majors during the bungled Dec. 11 robbery, a high-profile slaying that led to an extensive investigation and finally his arrest, authorities said. Weaver was picked up Friday by police in the lobby of the Taft houses on Fifth Avenue in Harlem after dodging detectives for weeks, cops said.
Former ambassador’s daughter charged
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A woman arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing an acquaintance during an argument in a Maryland home has been identified by news reports as a daughter of a former U.S. ambassador.
Sophia Negroponte, 27, has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Yousuf Rasmussen, 24, of Bethesda, at a residence in Rockville late Thursday, according to Montgomery County police.
Negroponte is a daughter of former U.S. diplomat John Negroponte and one of five children that he and his wife adopted, according to the Washington Post.
Diana Negroponte, Sophia’s mother, told the Post that their daughter has their “total support.”
“We love her deeply,” she said.
