YANKEES 9-6, RED SOX 2-4: DJ LeMahieu hit a pair of home runs off an enraged Chris Sale in the opener, Mike Tauchman had a tiebreaking, two-run single against Matt Barnes in the seventh inning of the nightcap and New York swept a doubleheader from reeling Boston. Boston’s losing streak reached seven, its longest since 2015, as the Red Sox fell 13½ games behind the AL East-leading Yankees and 5½ games back of second-place Tampa Bay. Boston is 59-54, with as many losses as its World Series champions last year (108-54). Gleyber Torres homered twice as New York moved a season-high 32 games over .500 at 71-39 and improved to 4-0-1 in doubleheaders this year with its first twinbill sweep of the Red Sox since August 2006.
CUBS 4, BREWERS 1: Cole Hamels pitched five shutout innings after spending five weeks on the injured list and Albert Almora Jr. hit a tiebreaking home run as Chicago beat Milwaukee. Out since June 28 because of a strained left oblique, Hamels allowed four singles, walked none and struck out six.
RAYS 8, MARLINS 6: Eric Sogard homered twice and finished with a career-high five RBIs as Tampa Bay held off Miami. Willy Adames and Austin Meadows also connected as Tampa Bay won for the seventh time in eight games. Starlin Castro homered for Miami, which has dropped three of four. Jon Berti had three hits and drove in a run.
INDIANS 7, ANGELS 2: Francisco Lindor and Jason Kipnis homered during a five-run fifth inning to lift Cleveland past Los Angeles. Carlos Santana added a solo shot in the eighth, helping Cleveland to its third win in four games.
ORIOLES 6, BLUE JAYS 4: Trey Mancini homered and drove in four runs, Jonathan Villar also went deep to help Baltimore end Toronto’s five-game winning streak. After Toronto pulled even with two runs in the top of the seventh, Baltimore restored its lead in the bottom half. The first two batters reached against Buddy Boshers (0-1) before Hanser Alberto hit an RBI single off Justin Shafer and Mancini added a run-scoring groundout.
PHILLIES 3, WHITE SOX 2: Aaron Nola pitched seven strong innings, Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins homered and Philadelphia beat Chicago. Nola (10-2) allowed one run and three hits with 10 strikeout. Cesar Hernandez also had an RBI for the Phillies.
METS 7, PIRATES 5: Marcus Stroman’s debut with the New York Mets didn’t quite go as planned. Wilson Ramos made sure it didn’t matter, hitting a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth inning and adding a three-run double in the ninth to lift the Mets over Pittsburgh. Stroman, acquired in a trade with Toronto last Sunday, allowed three runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings but received a no decision when the Mets pounced on Pittsburgh’s bullpen.