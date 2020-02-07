ws

1. Earl "The Pearl" Monroe (1964-67) 2,935

2. Cleo Hill Sr. (1957-61) 2,488

3. Carlos Terry (1975-78) 2,151

4. Bill English (1966-69) 2,117

5. Reggie Gaines (1977-80) 2,063

6. Wilfred John (1059-62) 1,808

7. Alexander Hooper (1984-87) 1,644

8. Rob Colon (2016-present) 1,599

9. Alleggrie Guinn (2002-06) 1,535

10. Larry Patterson (1996-2000) 1,526

jdell@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Tags

Load comments